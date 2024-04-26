Is Adrian Newey Really Leaving Red Bull After 2024 Season? Find Out

Adrian Newey might be leaving Red Bull after almost 2 decades of service, according to reports. For those who don’t know Adrian Newey, he is considered the most successful F1 car designer in the modern era. It can be said that Newey played a huge contribution in helping Red Bull reach where they are today. But, reports have been going viral that Adrian Newey is going to leave Red Bull by the end of the season.

Is he really going to leave the team? Let’s see what is the situation with Red Bull if Adrian Newey is leaving, why is he leaving, and other information you need to know. So, put your belts tight as take laps around this story where we unveil whether Adrian Newey really is leaving Red Bull after the 2024 season or not.

Adrian Newey rumored to depart from Red Bull

BBC, Sky Sports, and various German publications report that Adrian Newey might be leaving Red Bull after almost 2 decades of service. Newey, 65, has been with Red Bull since 2006, just one year after the team's formation. He has since developed cars that have won seven drivers' titles and six constructors' championships for Red Bull, and his skills have long been sought after by rivals throughout the circuit. Losing him would be devastating to the Red Bull squad. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

However, if he leaves, the team's ability to retain world champion Max Verstappen will be jeopardized. The Dutchman's future with Red Bull is already uncertain, although he is under contract until 2028, the loss of Newey would be a strong reason for Verstappen to pursue a different path and team. Red Bull has yet to respond to the claims of Newey's departure, which were reported by the German publication Auto Motor und Sport.

Allegation on Christian Horner is been claimed as the main reason why Adrian Newey departs

Christian Horner's Red Bull team principle is considered one of the greatest team principles any team could have. But, the misconduct charges against Horner seem to be the case that has made Adrian Newey take this decision to leave Red Bull.

It is stated that Newey’s position on the team has become uncomfortable since the team principal, Christian Horner, was accused following an inquiry into allegations of inappropriate behavior by a female co-worker.

The Red Bull team has been in disarray since the charges against Horner were made public. Horner and part of Red Bull GmbH have been at odds since Dietrich Mateschitz, the company's co-founder, died. It has also placed Verstappen's father, Jos, and the director of motorsport, Helmut Marko, in conflict with the team's chief.

Newey has had an extraordinarily successful career in Formula One. His cars have won five titles with Williams in the early 1990s and two with McLaren in the late 1990s. Persuading him to join Red Bull was widely regarded as one of Horner's most savvy choices, and it was no tiny feat. Between 2010 and 2013, the team won four drivers' and constructors' doubles, and from 2021 have won three drivers' championships and two more constructors', with Verstappen on track sure to win another this season.

ALSO READ: ‘More Valuable Than Gold Strap’: Jamahal Hill Opens Up on His Rematch Wish Against Alex Pereira Amid Heavyweight Move