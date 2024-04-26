Who is Belle Gibson? Blogger who became 'Instagram's worst con artist'

Belle Gibson once hailed as a health guru on Instagram, turned out to be the platform's most deceptive users. She claimed to have beaten cancer with diet and alternative therapies.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Apr 26, 2024  |  01:18 PM IST |  492
(Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Image Courtesy: Twitter/ Court News .NET
Key Highlight
  • Belle Gibson gained popularity on Instagram as health influencer claiming to have cured her cancer
  • In 2015, Gibson confessed to fabricating her cancer diagnosis, leaving her followers deceived

Belle Gibson, a food and health blogger from Launceston, Tasmania, first made her mark in 2013. At just 21 years old and a single mother, she quickly grew a massive Instagram following by documenting her alleged battle with terminal brain cancer, as per Metro. Her claims of overcoming the disease without conventional treatment drew widespread attention, catapulting her to the forefront as an inspiration for many seeking alternative health solutions. 

Belle Gibson’s truth revealed 

Despite Gibson's claims of miraculous recovery with a plant-based diet and alternative therapies, doubts arose. In 2015, amidst growing suspicion, she admitted to fabricating her cancer diagnosis and deceiving her followers.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/ Court News .NET

She told Women's Weekly in April 2015, "None of it is true.” The revelation shocked her once-loyal audience, who felt betrayed as the truth was revealed. Natalie Dal-Bello, her mother, remarked, "What a lot of rubbish. Belle never cared about me, her brother is not autistic, and she has never done a minute of housework in her life." 

The consequences of Gibson's deception were swift and severe. Her social media accounts were deleted, and Apple removed her app, The Whole Pantry, from its store. Gibson was fined £240,000 for violating Australian consumer law by falsely claiming that proceeds from her app would be donated to charity. The court condemned her self-serving actions, stating her disregard for the welfare of others.

Image Courtesy: Australian Women's Weekly

Life after the scandal 

Since her fall from grace, Gibson's life has been marked by financial difficulties and social isolation. Despite court orders to pay fines, she faced additional legal consequences for failing to comply. 

Reports surfaced of her borrowing money from acquaintances and engaging in excessive spending, further tarnishing her reputation. Her attempts to integrate into Melbourne's Ethiopian community sparked even more controversy, leading to her eventual expulsion. 

Belle Gibson's story teaches us that if we don't exercise caution, influence can be dangerous. Even though her downfall is no longer making headlines, her story continues to teach us about honesty and responsibility, particularly in today's digital world.

Know more about Belle Gibson:

Why is Belle Gibson controversial?
Gibson's story came under scrutiny when it was revealed that she fabricated her cancer diagnosis, deceiving her followers and supporters.
What happened when the truth came out?
When Gibson admitted to lying about her illness in 2015, she faced major backlash, legal consequences, and the collapse of her online presence.
