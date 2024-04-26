Rathnam Twitter Review: Is Vishal starrer action film a hit or a miss?

Vishal starrer action movie Rathnam has hit the big screens today and X (formerly Twitter) users are voicing their opinions on the film right now. The film directed by Singam series fame Hari also counts as a comeback for the director.

Even though the director was a once beloved figure by many, his recent films were not able to hit the mark. Let’s see what netizens have to say about his newest film and if Rathnam manages to become a vintage Hari-style flick or not.

Twitter review of Vishal starrer Rathnam

Judging by the user responses on Twitter flowing in, it seems that most of the Tamil audience have taken a liking to the Vishal-Hari film. The film is being touted for the vintage style making of the director with Vishal putting on a massive performance in the lead role.

Along with that, there are reviews of the film being a mass commercial entertainer which the family audience would take a liking to. The film is also being praised for the director Hari's execution and the banger music and background scores provided by Devi Sri Prasad.

The film also seems to have a thrilling screenplay with equal screen space for both lead actors Vishal and Priya Bhavani Shankar. Moreover, there are also positive notes on the action set pieces brought in the movie as well. However, even though there are mostly good responses towards the film, some users on Twitter have also voiced the film as not up to mark. Criticisms have flown in for the action flick’s second half, giving it a polarizing take from netizens.

Judging from the general overview of the Tweets, it seems that the film is adored by fans of Vishal and director Hari. While some others have opted for the other end of the spectrum and had a hard time sitting through the completion of the film.

About Rathnam

Rathnam is the recently released action film starring Vishal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles. The movie directed by Hari, marks the director’s third collaboration with the actor after their previous hits like Thaamirabharani and Poojai.

The film tells the tale of Rathnam, who sets out to protect Janani who is being hunted down by gangsters. The movie also has an additional cast of actors like Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Yogi Babu, and many more in key roles.

