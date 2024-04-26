General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina's Revelation Lead to a Rift Between Carly and Ava?

In the latest installment of General Hospital, Carly extends an unexpected job offer to Sasha, prompting her to ponder a fresh start at the Metro Court. Meanwhile, Olivia finds herself entangled in a fiery altercation, while Gregory grapples with resistance over crucial decisions regarding Violet's care.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

As Carly and Nina find themselves at odds over the Metro Court's management, Nina drops a bombshell revelation, exposing Ava's manipulative tactics. Carly is left reeling from this revelation, her trust in her former confidante shaken to its core. Meanwhile, Molly seeks solace and guidance from Alexis amidst the fallout of Kristina's involvement in Sonny's affairs, hoping to mitigate the escalating tensions within the Corinthos family.

Elsewhere, Sonny's attempts at philanthropy hit a roadblock when his charitable donation is unexpectedly rejected, leaving him feeling further isolated and betrayed. Laura confronts Sonny about his actions, challenging his perception of himself as a benevolent figure amidst the turmoil engulfing Port Charles.

As the stakes heighten and loyalties are put to the test, Port Charles braces itself for the repercussions of Nina's revelation and Sonny's disillusionment. With alliances shifting and secrets threatening to unravel, viewers are in for a rollercoaster of emotions in the upcoming episode of General Hospital. Don't miss out on the drama and intrigue as the residents of Port Charles navigate the treacherous waters of love, loyalty, and betrayal.

