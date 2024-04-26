Did BTS' Jungkook, RM respond to ongoing feud between HYBE and ADOR? Check out latest updates

On April 25, 2024, ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin held a press conference to address her ongoing feud with HYBE. During the conference, she made shocking claims regarding HYBE founder and chairman Bang Si Hyuk, alleging that he initially opposed debuting girl groups under the company due to concerns about upsetting ARMYs, the devoted fanbase of BTS.

Furthermore, Min Hee Jin accused HYBE of exposing her for seeking guidance from shamans regarding her work. Reports surfaced of a conversation between her and a shaman, in which she allegedly expressed thoughts about benefiting if BTS were absent due to military enlistment. Amidst all this, members RM and Jungkook took to Instagram to post and made certain announcements whilst their ongoing military service.

BTS’ RM and Jungkook drop updates amid HYBE’s feud with ADOR

On April 25, both BTS' RM and Jungkook made updates on their Instagram accounts. Jungkook shared a playful picture on his pet dog Bam's new account, @bowwow_bam, featuring Bam himself in a lighthearted moment playing with another dog.

Meanwhile, RM, using his account @rpwprpwprpwp, posted a cheerful selfie and added a song recommendation to his story. RM's choice of sharing Give Me Water by Hahn Dae Soo right after Min Hee Jin's press conference has certainly caught the attention of fans, leading to speculation about its meaning.

The song's lyrics and cover art, combined with the timing of the post, have sparked various interpretations among ARMYs. Some believe it could be a subtle response to the accusations made during the conference, while others theorize that RM may have chosen the song as a reflection of the current situation and the need for clarity amidst swirling controversies.

Interestingly, just as fans were enjoying these updates, at midnight on April 26 KST, BIGHIT MUSIC made the announcement of RM's second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. Despite the ongoing tensions between HYBE and ADOR, ARMYs couldn't help but joke about how the BTS members are staying calm and composed amidst the chaos and posting new updates and content for their fans.

More about BTS’ RM’s album

RM's upcoming album, Right Place, Wrong Person, is scheduled for release on May 24 and is anticipated to have a total 11 tracks filled with alternative music and rich sounds, as stated by BIGHIT MUSIC.

According to the announcement on Weverse, the album delves into relatable emotions, capturing the feeling of being an outsider or feeling disconnected from one's surroundings—a sentiment that resonates with many people. Post the announcement, fans are eagerly waiting for the album’s release scheduled for May 24.

