Andrew Santiano Reveals How Travis Kelce Accidentally Flashed His Junk During Interview

Being in the spotlight is nothing new to Travis Klece these days. But this time, the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs found himself in one of the most embarrassing and unexpected situations. Well, skipping underwear that day was not a great decision he took.

The Dave actor Andrew Santino became a part of Kelce’s podcast New Heights with brothers Jason and Travis. Santino recalled how the Kelce boys unexpectedly appeared during one of his podcasts.

Travis Kelce's Oopsie Moment

Santino elaborated on how Taylor Swift’s boyfriend’s wardrobe malfunction led to some humorous moments during their conversation. He shared, “My editor calls me, and he's like, ‘Bro, I don't know how to tell you this, but Travis was falling out of his shorts."

Santino’s editor suggested, “Do you wanna like call him and reshoot it?” However, the comedian came up with a more funny plan. He said, “Just put a Kansas City Chiefs logo over his package whenever it falls out.”

On the other hand, fans loved the way Kelece handled the station and instantly replied in a carefree way. He said, "Didn't have my Tommy Johns on." To which Santino replied, "No, you did not." The exchange banter between Kelce and Santino gave people an idea about how they cover up such a situation.

The Shocking Incident Turned into A Pun

Even though Kelce faced the mishap, his wardrobe malfunction became a recurring theme throughout the podcast. Well, not only was it entertaining but fans also learned that the video is still there.

Kelce continues to expand his public persona through hosting gigs and film ventures. He is getting involved in an upcoming documentary about Jean-Michel Basquiat. However, now he seems way more mindful about his wardrobe choices.

Let us know in the comments if you have seen that podcast.

