Late K-pop idol and actress Goo Hara passed away on November 24, 2019, while her death was ruled out as a possible suicide. Soon after she passed, her brother filed a lawsuit against their mother receiving the deceased’s inheritance. Finally, after almost five years, the constitutional court released a ruling against family members who did not fulfill their duties to the deceased as unjustified.

On April 25, 2024, KST, the Constitutional Court gave a unanimous ruling on Article 1112, Section 4 of the Civil Code. They called it unconstitutional on parts. This Civil Code at present allows family members to have a certain share of the inheritance left by the deceased no matter the circumstances.

The court stated that granting inheritance rights to siblings of the deceased who did not have any contribution to the formation of the inherited property is difficult to justify. The Constitutional Court has given the ruling that Article 1112, Paragraphs 1 to 3 of the Civil Code which allows inheritance to direct lineal ascendants (parents) and descendants (children) and spouses of the departed, is unconstitutional.

The Court said that granting inheritance to family members even parents who neglected or abused the deceased goes against the sense of justice and common sense of the people. This ruling given on April 25 KST has ruled out that Late K-pop idol Goo Hara’s mother will not receive any inheritance from the deceased singer’s estate.

The inheritance system of South Korea came to everybody’s attention after the unfortunate demise of Goo Hara years ago and people criticized the system for lagging. It started when inheritance rights were asserted by Goo Hara’s estranged mother after her demise.

What is the future of the Goo Hara Act?

After Goo Hara’s demise, a petition was filed to amend the inheritance laws to prevent negligent parents and family members from claiming the inheritance. The bill carrying the amendments to the inheritance law was called the Goo Hara Act. It is still pending in the 21st National Assembly. Now after the constitutional ruling, the public lies in awaiting whether the National Assembly will pass the Goo Hara Act.

Disclaimer: If you know someone experiencing suicidal thoughts, anxiety, depression, or grappling with a serious mental illness, it's crucial to seek help promptly. Reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health professional, or NGO for immediate assistance. Numerous helplines are available for support in these situations.

