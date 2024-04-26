HYBE vs ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin: 10 shocking revelations from the ongoing feud between K-pop giants

HYBE the multinational South Korean company that has established itself as one of the biggest giants of K-pop has been in a battle with the CEO of one of its labels, ADOR. The battle ensued and came into the public’s eye when on Monday, April 22, 2024, it was reported that HYBE had launched a surprise audit against ADOR and its executives with a special focus on CEO Min Hee Jin.

Now, it has been almost a week since the ADOR audit in addition to which CEO Min Hee Jin held an emergency press conference to address the feud on Thursday, April 25. All these developments call for a thorough run-down of what has been revealed so far.

10 startling revelations from HYBE and ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin’s ongoing battle

1. HYBE finds evidence against ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin of planning to usurp the label and its management rights

After HYBE implemented an audit against ADOR and its executives including CEO Min Hee Jin, they revealed in an official statement their findings. HYBE confirmed that they found evidence proving that CEO Min Hee Jin was planning to usurp control of ADOR and separate it from the parent company, HYBE.

HYBE in its statement confirmed it had found substantial evidence that ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin and other executives had thought of an extensive plan to get investors and somehow force HYBE to sell out its share in ADOR.

HYBE later announced that they had intentions of taking legal action against CEO Min Hee Jin who was found in breach of trust.

2. HYBE claims ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin billed the company for shaman cleansing

In the above-mentioned statement, HYBE made another shocking revelation where they found evidence that CEO Min Hee Jin had used company money to pay for shaman cleansing during their audit at ADOR.

They mentioned this shaman established a company M Partners in August 2021. The CEO of M Partners has one more company M Consultancy, a service company. HYBE found that CEO Min Hee Jin had billed ADOR for shaman cleaning of her personal studio.

3. CEO Min Hee Jin felt at ease when BTS enlisted in the military

As reported by newsen HYBE also disclosed that CEO Min Hee Jin had consulted a shaman regarding BTS’military enlistment and the possibility of her success with BTS out of the picture.

This shaman named Ji Yeong nim 0814 allegedly advised CEO Min Hee Jin it would be beneficial to her and ADOR if BTS enlisted in the military. Min Hee Jin in the snippets found during the audit claimed that she would benefit if BTS was not there.

4. CEO Min Hee Jin consulted the shaman for important ADOR decisions

HYBE also revealed that CEO Min Hee Jin used to consult the shaman for ADOR-related decisions. It was reported that she even took advice from him on what to name the label when she was confused between the names ADOR and ALLJOY. When the shaman said ADOR was better she immediately went ahead with it.

Moreover, during the audit, HYBE found CEO Min Hee Jin guilty of conducting personnel-related misconduct. She leaked personal information about prospective employees and used it to evaluate them with the shaman. The ones who were approved by him were appointed.

5. CEO Min Hee Jin says ILLIT plagiarized NewJeans

When HYBE launched the audit against ADOR and its executives, CEO Min Hee Jin responded that the reason behind the conflict was that she took up the issue of ILLIT copying NewJeans to HYBE to which they responded with the audit.

Then on April 25, during her emergency press conference CEO Min Hee Jin addressed the issue again and said that she does not blame ILLIT for plagiarizing NewJeans but the adults are at fault who made them do that.

She also cited examples that proved ILLIT copied NewJeans’ concept and marketing style, some of them being: the hanbok photoshoot, concept photos of debut albums even hairstyles, ILLIT debuted with Acne similar to NewJeans who debuted with Chanel, choreography was copied as well.

6. During the press conference, CEO Min Hee Jin refutes HYBE’s claim of her trying to take over ADOR

Beginning her emergency press conference on April 25 which began at 3 PM KST, the ADOR CEO rejected HYBE’s claim that she was planning to usurp all management rights. She said she never had any intention to take over ADOR while saying it seemed impossible since HYBE owns 80% shares. ‘Everything HYBE is saying is a lie’- she said.

7. CEO Min Hee Jin reveals Bang Si Hyuk wanted her to ‘stomp on aespa’

CEO Min Hee Jin revealed a damning Kakaotalk conversation with HYBE Chairman Bang Si Hyuk. In the chat, Bang Si Hyuk asked Min Hee Jin if she could ‘stomp’ on aespa. To which the ADOR CEO said that it was never her goal.

8. NewJeans’ members and their family support CEO Min Hee Jin, she claims

During the press conference, while tearing up CEO Min Hee Jin claimed that NewJeans’ members and their families supported her through this feud. She cited examples of the parents of NewJeans members calling her and saying that she should tell her story.

Meanwhile, she also claimed that the NewJeans’ members were supporting her, some of them even cried.

9. CEO Min Hee Jin claims she was stopped from debuting NewJeans before LE SSERAFIM

ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin revealed during her bombing press conference that she was initially stopped from debuting NewJeans as HYBE wanted to debut LE SSERAFIM.

She said Bang Si Hyuk wanted to confuse the audience into thinking LE SSERAFIM was Min Hee Jin’s girl group. She went on to say it was all confusing but as she was new at the company she silently went on with it.

10. CEO Min Hee Jin accepts consulting shaman for BTS and NewJeans

CEO Min Hee Jin accepted that the shaman was her acquaintance but she had contacted them as she was going through mental stress. She agreed to have consulted her shaman regarding BTS’ military enlistment, explaining she wanted to discern her next steps when the ace of the company was leaving.

She said you might see it as strange but at the time she saw it as a good opportunity to promote NewJeans in the absence of BTS.

The feud between HYBE and ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin is afoot as we speak and everyone is eager to know what lies in wait ahead in this battle.

