Rohit Purohit is popularly known for his stint in Udaariyaan and has garnered immense love and affection for his performances in several television shows. Recently, the actor replaced Shehzada Dhami in the popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, for which he has been receiving immense love from the audience.

In a recent interview with TV Times, Rohit revealed that he felt nervous while shooting in front of the lead actress of the show, Samridhii Shukla.

Rohit Purohit was initially nervous in front of Samridhii

Recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Rohit Purohit opened up in an interview about his initial nervousness during the show's shooting. He admitted to feeling jitters because of his concern about Samridhii's reaction, as she had been working with Shehzada for five months. However, to his surprise, Samridhi turned out to be a supportive co-star, and his nervousness eventually faded away.

Furthermore, in the same interview, Sheena Bajaj, the wife of the actor from Sanskaar Laxmi, mentioned that her husband was feeling anxious. He knew that Armaan and Abhira would have numerous romantic scenes on-screen, which made him nervous. It was challenging for them both as they were still getting to know each other.

Rohit also mentioned another factor contributing to his nervousness, which was the audience's preconceived notions about the character Armaan Poddar. This was the first time he had taken over a lead role in a major show from another actor, so he felt the pressure of living up to expectations. Purohit stated that portraying the character was a huge responsibility for him.

The actor mentioned that despite being in numerous shows before, he doesn't carry the weight of past projects. He believes each show and character is unique, so he tackles each new project with the same excitement as his very first one.

More about Rohit Purohit

Rohit recently joined forces with the superhit show YRKKH opposite Samridhii Shukla. Previously he had worked in several daily soaps, including Razia Sultan, Alexander, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Udaariyaan, and Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii.

Purohit made his debut with the show, Shaurya Aur Suhani where he essayed the role of Chitwan.

On the personal front, the actor married the television actress Sheena Bajaj after dating for six years in 2019.

