‘More Valuable Than Gold Strap’: Jamahal Hill Opens Up on His Rematch Wish Against Alex Pereira Amid Heavyweight Move

Jamahal Hill isn't chasing the light heavyweight title; he's after something bigger—a rematch with Alex Pereira. Hill insists he left their UFC 300 bout "unscathed," despite a stunning KO loss. Remember when Pereira talked about moving up to heavyweight? Well, Hill's not interested.

He just wants another shot at Pereira. Can Hill rewrite their story in a second fight? Will Pereira pause his heavyweight aspirations for a rematch? Hill’s determination poses a big question: What's truly at stake in this highly anticipated clash?

Jamahal Hill downplays title glory, sets sights on Pereira rematch

In a recent interview, Jamahal Hill made it clear that his main ambition is to square off against Alex Pereira once again. Hill described the rematch as carrying more significance than any championship belt, "Yeah, a hundred percent. It was not so much honestly for me. Now it's not even about the gold strap. It's about getting back to that fight."

"I want to fight with Alex again just because of the narrative surrounding it and everything. I know what I was feeling in there and I know what type of time is really on whenever we stepped in there again. So I just want to get to that fight. That's the fight that I really want," Hill passionately explained.

The interviewer then probed whether this rematch would hold more value than the prestigious gold strap. Hill's response was succinct, yet profound, "At the moment." This brief reply underscores his current priorities and the depth of his focus.

Furthermore, the conversation took a turn towards Pereira's potential move to the heavyweight division. Hill, however, remained unswayed by any of Pereira's plans outside their rematch. "I don't care. All I know is that Jamahal ‘Sweet Dreams’ Hill is in his future for sure again," he stated confidently.

When asked if the fight should be at light heavyweight or heavyweight, Hill was firm: "We got to do it in 205 or heavyweight. He got to see me again. That's the only fight that I care about for him in the future."

What do you think this rematch means for Hill's career? Will it be the defining moment he seeks?