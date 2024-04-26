7 Bae Suzy dramas to add to your watchlist: Uncontrollably Fond, Vagabond, Start-Up, Anna, and more

Bae Suzy, also known as Suzy, is a highly talented South Korean actor, singer, and model known for her five-star performing skills. She first started her career as a Miss A member in 2010. The exposed life of a Korean celebrity, on her road to success, has continued to earn her name recognition and has left a trail of unforgettable performances, leaving us yearning for more.

From her remarkable debut in Dream High to her memorable roles in dramas like Uncontrollably Fond, Vagabond, and Start-Up, a few among many, Suzy's grace and perfect acting have always been a beacon of light. With a history of successful K-dramas under her belt, Suzy still remains a prominent fixture in the K-drama world. Keep scrolling to find out which are the best Suzy K-dramas.

Here are the top 7 K-dramas for Bae Suzy fans

1. Dream High

Cast: Bae Suzy, Kim Soo Hyun, Ok Taecyeon, IU, Jang Wooyoung, Hahm, Eun Jung

Director: Lee Eung Bok, Kim Seong Yoon

Runtime: 65-70 minutes

Seasons: 2

Release Date: January 3, 2011

Dream High isn't just a drama; it's a symphony of dreams, aspirations, and youthful passion. Set in Kirin High School, it harmonizes the journeys of six students chasing the elusive dream of K-pop stardom. From Go Hye Mi's operatic ambitions to Song Sam Dong's musical prowess, each character brings a unique melody to the ensemble.

With catchy tunes and heartwarming tales, Dream High strikes a chord with viewers, teaching us that the path to success is paved with dedication, friendship, and the courage to chase our dreams against all odds.

2. Uncontrollably Fond

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Bae Suzy, Lim Ju Hwan, Lim Ju Eun

Director: Park Hyun Suk, Cha Young Hoon

Runtime: 60 minutes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: July 6, 2016

Uncontrollably Fond orchestrates a poignant symphony of love, loss, and redemption. Shin Joon Young and Noh Eul's turbulent journey navigates the complexities of fame and heartache. Separated by tragedy in their youth, they reunite in adulthood, their paths divergent yet intertwined.

Amidst the glitz of stardom and the shadows of past regrets, they confront their shared history, seeking solace and closure. With Kim Woo Bin and Bae Suzy's compelling performances, the series strikes a chord with viewers, reminding us that love's melody can endure even the harshest discord.

3. Vagabond

Cast: Lee Seung Gi, Bae Suzy, Shin Sung Rok

Director: Yoo In Sik

Runtime: 70 minutes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: September 20, 2019

Vagabond embarks on an adrenaline-fueled odyssey, weaving a tale of intrigue and betrayal. Cha Dal Gun's quest for justice unfolds against a backdrop of conspiracy and danger, fueled by Lee Seung Gi's gripping portrayal. Bae Suzy's role as Go Hae Ri adds a layer of complexity as they navigate a labyrinth of secrets.

From the ashes of tragedy rises a relentless pursuit of truth, as they confront powerful adversaries and unravel a web of deceit. With each twist and turn, Vagabond keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, delivering a rollercoaster ride of suspense and thrills.

4. While Your Were Sleeping

While You Were Sleeping blends romance, legal drama, and fantasy into a mesmerizing narrative. Bae Suzy as Nam Hong Joo, Lee Jong Suk as Jung Jae Chan, and Jung Hae In as Han Woo Tak grapple with the burden of foreseeing the future in their dreams. As they navigate a labyrinth of premonitions, they must thwart impending disasters and confront a formidable adversary in corrupt lawyer Lee Yoo Beom.

Director Oh Chung Hwan and writer Park Hye Ryun craft a gripping tale of intertwined destinies, where each character's fate hangs precariously on the edge of a dream. With each episode, While You Were Sleeping delivers a riveting blend of suspense and romance.

5. Start-Up

Cast: Bae Suzy, Nam Joo Hyuk, Kim Seon Ho, Kang Han Na

Director: Oh Chung Hwan

Runtime: 72-85 minutes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: October 17, 2020

Start-Up paints a vibrant canvas of dreams and ambition in South Korea's fictional Silicon Valley, Sandbox. Bae Suzy's Seo Dal Mi, fueled by a desire to emulate Steve Jobs, navigates the tumultuous world of startup companies with unwavering determination. Nam Joo Hyuk's Nam Do San, once hailed as a prodigy, seeks redemption as the founder of Samsan Tech.

As their paths intertwine in a complex love triangle, the series delves into themes of identity, aspiration, and the relentless pursuit of success. With each episode, Start-Up illuminates the highs and lows of entrepreneurial endeavors, crafting a compelling narrative of hope and resilience.

6. Anna

Cast: Bae Suzy, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Jun Han, Park Ye Young

Director: Lee Joo Young

Runtime: 45-60 minutes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: June 24, 2022

Anna spins a captivating tale of reinvention and deception, with Bae Suzy embodying the enigmatic Lee Yumi turned Lee Anna. Lee Joo Young's direction weaves a narrative tapestry rich in intrigue and mystery, as Yumi's minor falsehood sets in motion a cascade of unforeseen events.

Jung Eun Chae's portrayal of Yumi's former boss adds layers of complexity to the narrative, while Kim Jun Han's portrayal of Choi Ji Hoon injects the series with ambition and tension. As Yumi navigates her new identity, Anna explores themes of identity, truth, and the consequences of deceit in a gripping web of secrets and lies.

7. Doona!

Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se Jong

Director: Lee Jeong Ho

Runtime: 40-50 minutes

Seasons: 1

Release Date: October 20, 2023

Doona! unfolds the tale of unexpected connections and newfound beginnings as Bae Suzy's Lee Doona, a retired K-pop idol, crosses paths with Yang Sejong's ordinary college student, Lee Won Jun. As they navigate the complexities of life under one roof, the series delves into themes of identity, dreams, and the pursuit of happiness beyond the spotlight.

With its heartfelt portrayal of human relationships and the pursuit of authenticity, Doona! offers viewers a glimpse into the lives of individuals seeking solace and companionship amidst the uncertainties of the everyday.

In conclusion, Bae Suzy, or Suzy as she is more commonly known, is a well-renowned and accomplished South Korean star in the world of acting, singing, and modeling. Starting her career as a member of the popular girl group Miss A, her rise to stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary.

In her first major role in the show Dream High and continuing throughout her jaw-droppingly popular hits Uncontrollably Fond, Vagabond, and Start-Up, Suzy has wowed drama audiences with her diverse talents. With drama after drama turning into a hit, Suzy is a star with staying power in the Korean drama world who has now well and truly added her mark to the scene.

