Did BTS’ RM tease his new album Right Place, Wrong Person on his second account rpwprpwprpwp? Decoding clues

BTS’ RM made a very special announcement on April 26th (April 25th IST) dropping news about his second solo album titled Right Place, Wrong Person which is set to release on May 24th.

Following the announcement fans have started speculating and looking at clues which RM dropped at his second Instagram account named rpwprpwprpwp hinting at the upcoming album. Let’s decode some of these hints.

BTS’ RM’s hints at second account for new album

Back in November 2023, BTS’ RM created a buzz among fans by launching a new Instagram account under the handle @rpwprpwprpwp, sparking speculation about a potential new project. Fast forward to April 26th KST 2024, RM surprised fans by announcing his second solo album, titled Right Place, Wrong Person. Upon revisiting the mysterious Instagram account, fans discovered that RM had been dropping subtle hints for the project all along.

Fans were astounded to discover that the name of RM's Instagram account, @rpwprpwprpwp, was actually a clever abbreviation for his upcoming album Right Place, Wrong Person (rpwp), serving as the first subtle hint for this upcoming solo album. Delving deeper, they noticed that the number of posts on the account matched the tracklist of the album, with 11 tracks corresponding to 11 posts. This meticulous attention to detail left fans in awe, realizing that RM had cleverly used the Instagram platform as a creative teaser for his project.

In addition to the hints embedded in the account's name and post count, fans were treated to snapshots of RM in the studio, hinting at something brewing on the horizon. These behind-the-scenes glimpses of RM working on new music further fueled excitement and anticipation among fans. Now, with the announcement of RM's new album, the anticipation has reached new heights, and fans are eagerly counting down the days until its release.

More about RM’s Right Place, Wrong Person

Announcing the upcoming album BIGHIT MUSIC, RM’s agency dropped an announcement yesterday which elaborated on the project. The official announcement stated-

“Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We are pleased to announce the release of “Right Place, Wrong Person,” BTS member RM’s second solo album.

“Right Place, Wrong Person” is an 11-track album that captures some of the universal emotions that we all experience at some point in life, such as the feeling of being an outsider who doesn’t fit in.

The album falls within the alternative genre, boasting a rich sound coupled with frank, honest lyrics. Your anticipation and support for RM and his second solo album “Right Place, Wrong Person” would be much appreciated.

Thank you.

*Pre-Order Date: From 11 AM, Friday, April 26, 2024 (KST) onward

*Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, May 24, 2024 (KST)”

This will mark RM’s second solo project post his album Indigo. Previously member J-Hope treated fans with his second solo album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 and its corresponding docu-series HOPE ON THE STREET.

