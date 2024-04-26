BIBI and GOT7's Jackson Wang fight urge to come closer in sensual Feeling Lucky music video; Watch

BIBI and GOT7's Jackson Wang released their collaboration all-English track Feeling Lucky officially along with the music video. The duo had performed the song at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, creating hype for the single. BIBI is known for songs like Vengence and Bam Yang Gang. As a soloist, Jackson Wang has dropped hits like LMLY and Blow.

BIBI and GOT7's Jackson Wang drop Coachella track Felling Lucky along with music video

On April 26, Jackson Wang and BIBI released the music video of their all-English track Feeling Lucky. They had performed this song at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2024, raising anticipation. The single met the fans' expectations as the duo impressed with their smooth vocals to this chill song.

More about BIBI and GOT7's Jackson Wang

BIBI officially made her debut with her track Binu in 2019. In 2018, she took part in the SBS survival show The Fan and became the runner-up. In April 2021, she released her EP Life is a Bi... Following that, in October, she released her track The Weekend, which was a collaboration with 88Rising. In 2022, the singer released her first full-length album, Lowlife Princess: Noir. BIBI shot to fame with her track Vengence.

She made her acting debut in 2021 with the movie Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming. 2023 saw her appear in three releases, which include the films Phantom, Hopeless, and the hit drama The Worst of Evil, which featured Ji Chang Wook as the lead.

Jackson Wang is a member of the popular K-pop boy group GOT7. They made their debut in January 2014 with Girls Girls Girls. He formed his own record label, Team Wang, under which he manages his solo activities. He debuted as a soloist in 2019 with the album Mirrors, which also entered the Billboard 200 charts. The artist is known for tracks like LMLY, Pretty Please, Cruel, and more.

