ALICE's Kim So Hee to marry non-celebrity businessman boyfriend; plans retirement after contract expires in May

ALICE member Kim So Hee announced her marriage to her non-celebrity businessman boyfriend who formerly used to work in the entertainment industry. She shared the news with fans through a handwritten letter which she uploaded on social media. Reports suggest that she will be retiring from the industry after her contract with her label comes to an end in May.

ALICE's Kim So Hee to marry businessman boyfriend and register marriage in May

On April 26, ALICE's Kim So Hee announced that she would be getting married to her one-year non-celebrity boyfriend. Her future husband is 15 years older than her and used to be a part of the entertainment industry earlier. The couple plans to register their marriage in May. A private ceremony will be held for close friends and family.

The artist announced her marriage to fans as she penned a heartfelt letter. She mentioned that she has met a person who helped a lot during her journey and now they are precious to each other and will be getting married.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Kim So Hee plans retirement

Kim So Hee's agency, IOK Company, confirmed that she is planning to marry her boyfriend. They also revealed that she will not be renewing her contract after it expires in May and that she has decided to retire from the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

In her letter, the idol also wrote that she will now lead her second life, not as a member of ALICE but as a normal person. She thanked fans for all the love and memories that they shared and assured them that she would live happily without causing them to worry.

Kim So Hee made her debut in 2017 as a member of ALICE which was previously known as Elris. Members include EJ, DoA, Chaejeong, Yeonje, Yukyung, and Karin. They are known for songs like SHOW DOWN, DANCE ON and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Zico are a cool duo in new teaser photos of SPOT ahead of single's release