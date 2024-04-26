Code Kunst, the renowned musician and producer, has decided to part ways with AOMG. The news comes as a shock to fans and the K-pop community, as he has been in collaboration with the label for 6 years.

On April 25, 2024, a South Korean media outlet reported that the artist would be parting ways with AOMG following the expiration of his exclusive contract with the company. The musician had an extensive discussion with the label about his prospects, and he agreed not to renew his contract. He will leave the company effectively as soon as the contract is void. Moreover, the company has also posted a statement confirming the news of his departure.

Many artists in the past month have decided to part ways with the AOMG. The sudden change has left immense confusion in the industry, as the reasons have not been disclosed by both the company and the artists. In the past month, four major artists left the label, Gray, Woo Won Jae, Lee Hi, and GooseBumps. Moreover, Simon Dominic has also departed from the record label recently.

The sudden change has happened ever since the co-CEO, DJ Pumpkin, resigned from the company. Previously, Simon Dominic also left his position as the CEO in 2018, and subsequently, Jay Park left his CEO position in 2021. The fans are speculating that many artists stayed at AOMG because of their loyalty to Jay Park and DJ Pumpkin. However, after both artists have stepped down from the CEO positions, they have no intention of staying in the company.

More about AOMG

Furthermore, it has also been speculated that DJ Pumpkin’s reason for resigning is due to rapper MEENOI‘s controversies. The artist had signed with AOMG in November 2023. However, the reason still remains unclear about the sudden change in management and some of the popular artists leaving the company who were closely associated with the label.

AOMG has been known to be one of the prominent K-hip-hop labels in the country, which houses numerous rappers and R&B artists. The label was founded by singer and songwriter Jay Park in 2013 and has given immense prominence to the genre in South Korea.