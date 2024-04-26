Fans largely credit Jennifer Garner's performance and the nostalgic atmosphere of the 2004 rom-com for making it one of the best in its category. Twenty years have passed since Jennifer Garner, the Emmy-nominated actress, captured the hearts of viewers in the fantasy romance comedy 13 Going on 30 as Jenna Rink.

13 Going on 30, which also starred Halloween's (2018) Judy Greer, Academy Award contender and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Mark Ruffalo, and more, touched a nerve with '80s youngsters when Garner's Jenna finds herself in 2004 as a 30-year-old when just the day before she was 13 growing up in 1987.

After the movie's release, a number of its cast members have gone on to have incredibly successful careers. Since they began working together on films, Garner and Greer have remained close friends.

Jennifer Garner as Jenna Rink

As the "big-time magazine editor," Jennifer Garner completely sells the image of being thirty, flirtatious, and successful. Garner has starred in many movies since dancing the "Thriller" right into our hearts, including Peppermint, Dallas Buyers Club, Juno, Love, Simon, Yes Day, and The Adam Project, in which she reunited with Ruffalo.

The mother of three started the organic baby food company Once Upon a Farm in addition to her acting career.

Mark Ruffalo as Matt Flamhaff

Mark Ruffalo plays Jenna's love interest, Matt, who was her best friend in high school. Reuniting with Garner on The Adam Project, the actor told PEOPLE that "it was like we picked up where we left off." He further added that it was "amazing" to work with his former co-star again.

Since 13 Going on 30, Ruffalo has assumed the (very large) role of Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, in the Avengers film series. For his work in Foxcatcher, The Kids Are Alright, Spotlight, and Poor Things, he has received four Oscar nominations.

Judy Greer as Lucy Wyman

Judy Greer portrays the treacherous Lucy Wyman, who is undoubtedly not Jenna's best friend. Since 2004, the actress, who is now a stepmother to two children, has been quite active.

She has voiced characters on television shows such as Family Guy, Archer, and American Dad. She has also had appearances on episodes like Californication, Arrested Development, and Two and a Half Men.

Similar to numerous of her 13, Greer, who has almost thirty years of experience as a co-star, debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Paul Rudd's ex-wife in the first two Ant-Man movies. Horror enthusiasts were also thrilled to see Greer in David Gordon Green's Halloween and Halloween Kills with Jamie Lee Curtis.

Andy Serkis as Richard Kneeland

Winner of the BAFTA Award Andy Serkis portrays Jenna's employer at Poise, who is incessantly attempting to figure out how to surpass Sparkle magazine.

The father of all three kids has been acting in a wide range of popular franchises. These majorly include Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings, and the more recent Planet of the Apes film series since the film's 2004 debut.

Serkis became a part of the Marvel universe as well when he appeared in Black Panther as the evil Ulysses Klaue. He co-starred with Pattinson as Alfred Pennyworth in Matt Reeves' Oscar-nominated film The Batman in 2021, and he will return to the character in the follow-up in 2026.

