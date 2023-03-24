Christina Aguilera’s Weight Loss Journey – The Incredible Transformation

Christina Aguilera is arguably the most popular pop icon of the 2000s. Aguilera’s songs such as Genie in a bottle, Dirrty, and Can’t hold us down are still popular to this day. But, more recently, the American singer-songwriter has come under scrutiny for very different reasons than her soulful voice and her mysterious yet larger than life personality. Christina Aguilera’s weight loss journey and her ever-so-often changing appearance has been the grist of the gossip mill and tabloids can’t seem to get enough of her.

It makes one wonder. What transpired over the years that made the petite singer with chiseled abs now flaunt a more voluptuous figure? Is it just age and a natural progression of the women’s body or is there more? The singer has maintained an enviable figure all through the years with the looks of an angel to go with it, Christina Aguilera’s weight loss has been an inspiration for millions across the world.

Christina Aguilera Weight Loss – How She Gained Weight

Among other reasons, Christina Aguilera first gained weight when she was pregnant with her first son in 2008 at the age of 27. As a mother is encouraged to eat for two when pregnant and to double up on nutrients to carry full-term, it’s no surprise that pregnant women tend to quickly put on weight. In fact, a research paper published by the National Library of Medicine shows that the recommended weight gain during pregnancy for lean women with a BMI of less than 18.5 is 13-18kgs and for those with a BMI of 18.5 to 24.0 is 11 to 16 kgs ( 1 ). It’s also not a walk in the park to stay physically fit and lead an active lifestyle.

The singer said that she gained up to 15 kgs when pregnant. To lose the weight she put on during pregnancy, she followed a strict diet of only 1600 calories a day along with a little help from yoga, reiki, meditation, and boxing.

Yet, pregnancy wasn’t the only factor that made the American TV personality quickly gain weight. She had worked incredibly hard to shed the pounds for her role in Burlesque, which unfortunately tanked at the box office. The failure of this project weighed on her heavily, and affected her physically and mentally. A study showed that psychosocial stress is implicated as a risk factor for high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, and changes in body weight. The greater the psychosocial stress, the more the weight gain as the baseline body mass index is also increased ( 2 ). Perhaps, this is also one of the reasons why Christina Aguilera gained weight.

In 2010, Christina Aguilera ended her marriage with music composer Jason Bratman. In an interview with People magazine, the singer described her marriage with the composer as unhappy and unhealthy and that it wasn’t ideal for their son to witness their constant arguments. While the couple tried to save their marriage, they ultimately decided that it was best to part ways. In an industry where one is expected to look their best at all times, Aguilera was not spared the harshest comments even during troubling times. The aftermath of the divorce showed and Aguilera received a lot of criticism for “filling out”. Unfortunately, sudden changes affects women more. A study showed that women had higher levels of psychosocial stress owing to lesser skill discretions, lesser decision-making authority, perceived constraints in life, and more strained relationships with family members ( 3 ).



It may come as a surprise that when Christina was supposedly considered to have looked her fittest best, she was in fact the most insecure about what she looked like and suffered body negativity issues. The singer admitted to having a hard time looking at her pictures from the past and felt grateful when she turned 21 as her body started filling out and took on a more curvy appearance.

Christina Aguilera Weight Loss – How She Did It

In 2013, Aguilera dropped a staggering 50 pounds. She attributes her weight loss journey to several things, including an incredibly strict Rainbow diet. The Rainbow diet includes generous doses of vegetables and fruits. For the uninitiated, the rainbow diet is also often referred to as the 7-Day Color Diet. Those practicing consume foods based on their color — either each day of the week is dedicated to foods of one particular color or the aim is to include VIBGYOR foods in meals everyday. While it’s become common knowledge that there is a strong correlation between plant foods and the reduction of chronic diseases, newer research suggests that diets rich in anti-inflammatory plant compounds may help offset pollutant toxicity. Simply out, a plant-rich diet may help decrease risks associated with toxic pollutants in the environment. Several food-based reviews across various demographics showed that an intake of red/purple fruits and vegetables directly correlated to lower weight and abdominal fat gain ( 4 ).

You may have noticed how many diets ask of the follower to stick to plain, almost dull-looking food without the pop of colors. On the other hand, the rainbow diet encourages people to eat brightly colored and healthy food. The more the natural colors, the more appetizing the meal will be. In essence, those following the diet are encouraged to eat the rainbow.

The primary objective of this diet is to include 30+ fruits and vegetables per week. Here’s a quick way to start to see what fruits and veggies you can experiment with it by following this chart:

Mix and match fruits and veggies each day to create a meal plan that works best for you. On the flip side, many consider this diet to be extreme and expensive.

Christina Aguilera Weight Loss Exercises – How You Can Achieve the Look Too!

Aguilera’s personal trainer devised an everyday training session for her to shed and maintain her weight and figure: Her every day fitness regime includes:

Running 15 minutes at 6mph on the treadmill

Elliptical exercise for 10 minutes

Chest press (3 sets/8 reps)

Tricep dips (3 sets/8 reps)

Bicep curls (3 sets/8 reps)

Leg raises (3 sets/8 reps)

Side lunges (3 sets/8 reps)

Squats (3 sets/8 reps)

Crunches (3 sets/8 reps)

Besides everyday exercises such as these, the singer also engages in yoga to stay fit. She said that when her stint with the reality singing competition “The Voice” was over, she was able to focus more on herself, take time to de-stress, and spend more time on her overall development.

The singer also regularly boxes, lifts, and does cardio workouts. Christina’s personal trainer ensures that he doesn’t have her repeat the same body sculpting or toning exercise each session. In an interview with Marie Claire, the singer said that she doesn’t weigh herself and she is aware that what looks good on one person may not be a match for another body type. She added that she’s comfortable and confident in her own skin and it’s all about embracing her body.

Christina Aguilera Weight and Height Stats

Height: 5 feet 1 inch

Weight: 50 kgs

Breasts: 38 inches

Waist: 23 inches

Hips: 33 inches

Christina Aguilera Diet Plan

If you wish to eat like music royalty does, here’s something that might come as a pleasant surprise. The singer said that she doesn’t like to deprive herself of the foods she likes. Instead she simply limits its intake. She also likes to wind down and end the day with a glass of wine.

In an interview with Life & Style, Aguilera gave the world a sneak peek to the meals she consumes in a day to maintain her weight while indulging in her favorite foods:

The chart also comes with important notes that might help you customize a meal plan for yourself:

Christina swears by a wholesome, healthy breakfast and considers it the most important meal of the day.

Almond butter is an excellent choice as it's rich in both healthy fat and protein.

Christina likes to add chicken to her salad.

She prefers shrimp or seafood that’s not farmed.

She sticks to only one glass of wine per day.

So, if a plant-based rainbow diet doesn’t necessarily work for you, you can also take a hint from her regular meal plans and find ways to add meat and seafood into your diet.

Here’s a quick 30-minute turkey bacon breakfast muffin recipe to get you started, and you’ll only need 8 ingredients. Oh, but the best part? It’s only 200 calories.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Low-fat cream cheese (4 ounces)

Eggs (3)

Milk (2 tablespoons)

Swiss cheese (½ cup, shredded)

Green onion (2 tablespoons, chopped)

Refrigerated flaky biscuit dough (10 ounces)

Turkey bacon (5 slices, cooked and crumbled)

Parsley leaves (2 tablespoons, chopped)

Low-fat butter (For greasing)

How to make it:

Grease 10 muffin cups with low-fat butter.

Heat the oven to 350ºF.

In a bowl, beat eggs, milk, and cream cheese until smooth.

Add Swiss cheese and green onion and stir them together.

Place biscuit dough on each muffin and firmly press down and on the sides. It should form a ¼-inch rim.

Place half of the bacon at the base of the muffin cups and place a dollop of the cream cheese mixture over it.

Top it off with the remaining bacon and sprinkle parsley.

Bake for about 25 minutes until the biscuits are golden brown and the filling is set.

Now that we’ve learned a delicious recipe to get you started on your weight loss and/or fitness journey, let’s get back to Christina Aguilera’s shocking transformation.

Did Christina Aguilera Take Weight Loss Supplements?

Many skeptics were quick to note that Christina’s weight loss and body transformation seemed sudden and extreme and that it didn’t seem possible in a short amount of time with only diet control and exercise.

While many are under the impression that the singer took Garcinia Cambogia, a weight loss supplement to go with her strict diet and exercise regimen, there aren’t any confirmations for the same.

Did Christina Aguilera Go Under the Knife?

While Christina has never confirmed it, it is believed that she’s undergone liposuction, a surgical procedure that uses a suction technique to remove fat from areas of the body like the abdominal area, thighs, and buttocks.

A champion of body positivity and accepting and embracing our bodies as they are, Aguilera spoke up about the changes she’s going through. As the ambassador for Merz Aesthetics and Xeomin, an injectable used to smooth out frown lines, the 42-year-old opened up about how she doesn’t think there’s anything wrong with opting for cosmetic procedures and anti-wrinkle treatments. After all, it’s an industry where everyone is expected to stay and look young for as long as possible.

Long before Christina Aguilera became fodder for gossip and speculation for her fluctuating weight, many had already accused her of getting a rhinoplasty and a second rhinoplasty as the appearance and shape of her nose had seemed to have completely changed. Apart from that it is also believed that she’s gotten breast implants and collagen injections to make her lips appear more fuller.

So, what’s your take on the gorgeous diva’s changing appearance? Do you think that diet and exercise alone may have helped her achieve the stunning and fit physique that she flaunts today or is there more than meets the eye? In her impressive career spanning several decades, we’ve seen her transform from a petite and sultry teenager to a curvy full-bodied lady. One thing’s for sure though–whether she’s soothing our soul with her powerful voice, making movies that make waves, or being a loving, caring mother to her two beautiful children–she’s an undeniable force to be reckoned with.

