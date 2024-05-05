In the most recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, we had the pleasure of seeing Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol as special guests. Prior to their appearance, we were delighted to have Aamir Khan on the show. As they chatted with Kapil Sharma, the two siblings shared fascinating insights about their careers, their close relationship with their father, Dharmendra, and much more.

In a conversation with Kapil Sharma, Sunny Deol revealed why he couldn't become friends with his father Dharmendra, even though his father wanted them to be friends.

Sunny Deol reflects on his relationship with father Dharmendra

During an interview with Kapil Sharma, Sunny Deol shared an interesting incident about his father, Dharmendra. When asked if he had ever been in an uncomfortable situation while standing next to his father while being scolded, Sunny shed light on their unique relationship. He humorously said, “Papa ke saath kya hota hai na, papa bolte aao mere saath betho, dost bano. Mai bolta hu papa, mai dost banunga aapko baat bataunga toh aap phir papa ban jaate ho.

The audience erupted into laughter at his candid revelation, with Kapil Sharma response, “Kya mazedaar answer diya hai. (What a great response).”

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The premiere of The Great Indian Kapil Show took place on March 30th on Netflix. Hosted by Kapil Sharma, the show marks his transition from TV to the digital space.

The pilot episode featured appearances by Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, while the last episode welcomed Mr. Perfectionist as a guest. In the latest promo released by the makers, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol are set to enchant audiences tonight (May 4).

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Archana Puran Singh confirmed that the inaugural season of The Great Indian Kapil Show is near its conclusion. She revealed that the shooting for the season's final episode has been completed.

Nevertheless, an official announcement from the team regarding the show's closure is still pending. The actress said, "It was great fun and celebration on the sets. The journey so far on the show has been quite amazing. It was a delightful journey, and we had some amazing times on the sets."

