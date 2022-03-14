4 Signs that you need to stop chasing them and move on

Nothing has changed in the time you've been chasing him. If he's still giving you mixed signals, leading you on, and refusing to commit to you, then you're probably wasting your time with him. You may believe that because you've already invested so much time in him, you should just wait a little longer, but this isn't the best idea. You don't want to miss out on a great opportunity because you're too preoccupied with someone who will never live up to your expectations.

Here we suggest you 4 signs that will remind you to stop chasing them.

1. They only seek out an emotional support

You seem to only succeed in getting their attention when he is going through an emotional rollercoaster and needs someone to be in his corner, no matter how hard you try. Whether it's a fight with a friend or a disagreement at work, he'll only reach out to you for emotional support and leave you to your own devices the rest of the time.

2. You feel like more of a backup plan

He appears to only want to communicate with you on his terms. He does it when he's bored. When he's inebriated. When he's feeling lonely. It's as if you don't exist in his world the rest of the time. You feel like a backup plan and eventually, it will prevent you from having a close and connected relationship with your current partner.

3. You both are not on the same page

Give up on him if you want a serious relationship and he wants to play the field. Give up on him if he wants to marry in his forties and you want to marry much younger. It takes more than your feelings to make a relationship work. You must agree on your plans for the future. To date, you must first agree on the big issues. You're going to break up anyway if you don't.

4. He has made it clear he is not interested

You shouldn't assume he's lying if he's actually sat you down and told you he doesn't have feelings for you, that he doesn't want to ruin your friendship, or that he's not ready for a relationship right now. You shouldn't hope for him to change his mind, either. There will be many people who will jump at the chance to date you. You don't have to work hard to convince someone who isn't interested in you.

This is the time to unlearn every toxic love lesson Bollywood has taught you and start accepting a "no" for what it is a no. We all deserve to be loved back, after all.

