Exploring the Net Worth, Wealth, And Fortune of 'Someone Like You' Singer Adele

Do we truly need to introduce you to this gifted performer and singer? We guess not so much. She has won numerous accolades, including 15 Grammy Awards, 18 Billboard Music Awards, and an Academy Award for her James Bond theme song, Skyfall. She currently holds a net worth of a whopping $220 million, primarily through record sales and concert performances. It has been estimated that Adele earns around $60,000 per day on average from streaming royalties alone.

Moreover, ever since she hit the scene with Hometown Glory back in 2008, she's earned a reputation as one of the world's best-selling music artists, with sales of over 120 million records to date. That's not all, she has earned all this mostly by touring and producing hit records, as she does not do endorsements.

Let's take a minute and find out more details about the Someone Like You singer and her early life, wealth, career innings, and more.

1. Early Life

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins was born in Tottenham, London, on May 5, 1988. She is best known by her first name, Adele. Her father left when she was two years old, so she was raised by her mother, Penny Adkins. When she was nine, her family moved to Brighton on the south coast of England before moving back to London in 1999.

She then focused on going into the A&R side of the music industry and less on launching her own singing career, all while she was a student at the BRIT School for Performing Arts & Technology in Croydon.

It was perhaps God's plan to make her a singer. She had recorded a three-song demo as part of a class project, and a friend posted the demo on Myspace, where it went viral.ery popular. As a result of her online exposure, Richard Russell from XL Recordings contacted her, and she signed with them in September 2006.

2. Music career

Adele's debut single, Hometown Glory, was released in October 2007. Followed by her debut studio album, 19, which was released in 2008 to critical and commercial acclaim. The album was certified gold by the RIAA in early 2009 and had sold over 2.2 million copies worldwide by July 2009. Adele won Best New Artist and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards in February 2009.

Then came her album 21, which was released in 2011 and it peaked at number one in over 30 different countries. The album consists of songs like Someone Like You and Rolling in the Deep, and both singles became evergreen hits that earned her fame for life.

It had sold over 3.4 million copies in the UK alone and became the biggest-selling album of the 21st century at the time, Adele swept the music awards that season, winning three awards at the 2011 American Music Awards and six awards at the 2012 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year.

After taking a small hiatus from performing, during which she still worked on musical material, Adele released her third studio album, 25, in November 2015. It was the best-selling worldwide album of 2015, with 17.4 million copies sold. She then continued her music and made even better name for herself.

In addition to her studio albums, other notable musical works by Adele include the theme song for "Skyfall," the 23rd James Bond film. The song, also called Skyfall, has sold more than 5 million copies around the world and also earned Adele a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.

3. Las Vegas residency earnings

Towards the end of the year 2021, Adele announced that she would partake in a Las Vegas residency between January 21st and April 16. However, if luck favors and Adele gets half the revenue, that would amount to $13 million—that's much more than any artist or singer has ever earned in the history of Vegas.

3. Personal life

Adele married Simon Konecki in 2016 after dating for five years. They have one child together, a son who was born in 2012. However, they announced a divorce in 2019. It was revealed that Adele does not have a prenuptial agreement with Simon and that she could potentially be on the hook for an extremely large settlement. In 2021, Adele started dating American sports agent Rich Paul.

4. Real Estate

For many years, Adele's main residence was an $11 million estate in West Sussex, England. She tried to sell, but did not find a proper buyer. Apart from this, she also owns a large home in Beverly Hills that she bought in 2016 for $9.5 million.

Furthermore, a month after finalizing her divorce, Adele splashed out $10.65 million for a new house in Beverly Hills. She purchased a third Beverly Hills home in May 2021, this one from Nicole Richie, for $10 million. Adele listed it in 2022 for $12 million.

5. Adele Earnings

Overall, as mentioned above, Adele has a total net worth of a whopping $220 million, acquired through touring, record labels, awards, investments, and many other assets. However, her yearly earnings are as follows:

From 2008 to 2021, her earnings fluctuated quite a bit. In 2008, she earned $10 million, followed by $5 million in 2009 and 2010. However, her earnings saw a significant rise in 2011, reaching $15 million. In 2012, the singer earned $18 million, followed by $30 million in 2013. In 2014, her earnings shot up, followed by $60 million in 2015 and $80 million in 2016.

However, the Grammy-winning singer's amount decreased in the following years, with $70 million in 2017, $20 million in both 2018 and 2019, and $10 million in 2020. In 2021, her earnings increased again to $20 million.

