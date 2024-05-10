‘I Had So Much Fun’; Actor Percy Hyne Says Goodbye To Wednesday Cast But Can’t Wait To Watch The Sequel

Xavier Thorpe will not be returning for the Wednesday sequel!

Percy Hyne, who played the character in the first season, took to Instagram to share a cast picture in his story and bid adieu to the Netflix show. His exit from the show was announced amid alleged sexual activity accusations against Hyne.

Percy Hyne says goodbye to Wednesday

The actor who was allegedly removed from the cast shared a post addressing his castmates and his journey on the show. He shared a cast picture and wrote, "I had so much fun working on this show," in the Instagram story.

The picture included Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones and producer Tim Burton. "I can't wait to watch season 2 :) Much love," he concluded his message.

Why did showrunners remove Percy Hyne from the cast?

Removing a crucial cast member was unexpected but necessary for the reputation of the show, as an anonymous X user accused the actor of using racial slurs and conducting alleged sexual activities. In January 2023, the user allegedly claimed that Hynes would throw high-school parties to have sex with drunk girls. At the time, a video of the Wednesday actor throwing racial slurs went viral but has since been deleted. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Later in June, the actor denied the accusations through a social media post and said he had never met the women who made the claims anonymously. "Earlier this year, somebody I've never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online," he wrote in his post.

He claimed that his “underage” pictures were used and his being “in character” was portrayed as hateful behavior. “The rumors are false. I can't accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted or criminally negligent of people's safety,” he added.

Who will play Xavier Thorpe in the sequel?

Hyne’s character, Thorpe, was a major part of the story throughout the first season. He and Wednesday (Ortega) seemed to have developed a lead-up to romance. If you have seen the series, you know it ended on a cliffhanger, and Thorpe played a crucial part. But right now, everything seems uncertain.

Advertisement

It’s unsure if the character was written off the sequel or if someone else will play it, but Hynes is definitely out of the picture. The first season of Wednesday is currently streaming on Netflix!