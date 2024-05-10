Megan Markle and Prince Harry's Recent Nigeria Trip Has Exciting Itinerary, From School Visits To Fundraisers; DETAILS

A new adventure awaits The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!

The royal couple is all set for their first international trip since relocation! They will visit Nigeria to interact with various service providers, including educators and medical workers. The trip will commence on May 10!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip to Nigeria

People Magazine confirmed the date of their Nigeria trip! The media outlet’s chief foreign correspondent, Simon Perry, will join the couple to cover their interactions on various outings and share their stories with the keen public.

Nigeria’s Defense Staff Cheif invited the Duke and Duchess, which is a huge honor to receive from the highest-ranking military official. Their itinerary includes a school visit and a visit to the defense staff. Harry will also pay a special visit to the injured service members at the military hospital.

The royal couple has a jam-packed schedule! This journey will primarily focus on the contributions of the Nigerian military base. Meghan and Harry will attend a training session for Nigeria: Unconquered Organization and a reception hosted by the Chief of Defence to honor military families.

The former Suits actress will host a women's empowerment event called Women in Leadership with the director general of the World Trade Organization, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. In their final days, the couple will indulge in the country's cultural pleasures by attending a Giants of Africa basketball game and hosting a polo fundraiser.

Harry and Markle’s connection to Nigeria

In 2022, the former actress revealed that she was 43% Nigerian according to a genealogy test. "I'm going to start to dig deeper into all this because anybody that I've told, especially Nigerian women, are like 'What!'" she told comedian Ziwe on her Archetypes podcast. Prince Harry also mentioned his love for the country on numerous occasions.

This visit is clearly a culmination of the couple’s deep connection to Africa, which makes it more special. While being in the country, they also spent time with the Nigerian team at the latest Invictus Games, where the Duchess was bestowed with the nickname Amira Ngozi Lolo, which means royal wife.

On May 8, the second son of the reigning monarch visited his home ground, London, to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games. The event was founded by the Prince to honor the injured and handicapped ex-servicemen and women.

King Charles was two miles away at Buckingham Palace, but the two could not meet due to conflicting and jam-packed schedules from both ends.