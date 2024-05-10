Did Chris Pine Tease His Princess Diaries 3 Cameo? Actor Says He Will Do It, But There’s One Condition

Remember when Chris Pine was launched as the heartthrob in Princess Diaries 2?

While the sequel may not have garnered as much buzz as the original, it was a platform that catapulted the actor to instant fame! However, only a time machine could get Pine on board for a third film today!

Did Chris Pine tease a Princess Diaries 3 cameo?

The film world and movie fanatics owe a debt of gratitude to Princess Diaries 2 for one reason: Chris Pine's portrayal of Nicholas Devereaux. His character, the Genovian throne rival and ultimate suitor to Anne Hathaway’s Princess Mia Thermopolis left an indelible mark on the franchise and in the hearts of fans.

While chatting with Entertainment Tonight for their Role Call YouTube Series, Pine compared the plot of the iconic family comedy with his upcoming film Poolman.

"This is a weird love story about a boy-man trying to find love in a complicated world. He is searching for love just like in Princess Diaries Anne Hathaway is searching for love,” he told the outlet.

When the interviewer asks about the third installment of the 2001 cult classic film, the actor replies with a funny quip. Pine clearly didn’t know anything about it but he did pitch in some ideas! Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

If it were up to him, they would have a “time machine,” and the sequel would take place in 1955 in Rome. The Wonder Woman actor did have a director in mind, the Challengers creator Luca Guadagnino. “Now that is f---ing fire," he quipped.

Here’s what we know about a possible Princess Diaries sequel

Although it may not star Pine there's a third installment of Princess Diaries currently in development at Disney. The project is churning under the filmmaking process, which Anna Hathway found “very frustrating”.

“It’s A Process That Requires Patience,” she had told People’s Magazine in April. The Devil Wears Prada actress also spoke to V Magazine then, revealing that they were in a “good place.” "That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place," she added.

The much-anticipated film has not revealed the cast yet, but Aadrita Mukerji will likely write the script and franchise producer Debra Martin will return as producer.