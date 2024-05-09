7 best Han Suk Kyu TV shows to check out: Dr. Romantic, Watcher and more

Han Suk Kyu's TV shows are a must-watch, given he is a veteran of over three decades in the industry and boasts a plethora of awards for his exceptional acting skills. He's celebrated as a box office guarantee, with numerous films attracting millions of viewers.

Han Suk Kyu's journey began in television drama, notably with his role in Our Paradise. Notably, he clinched the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the 2011 SBS Drama Awards for portraying King Sejong in Deep Rooted Tree. His talent again earned him the same prestigious award in 2016 for his portrayal of Master Kim in the acclaimed medical drama Dr. Romantic.

Here are 7 Han Suk Kyu K-dramas that you need to watch

1. Dr. Romantic series

Cast: Han So Hee, Ahn Hyo Seop, Han Suk Kyu, Yoo Yeon Seok and more

Director: Yoo In Shik

Seasons: 3

Release Date: November 7, 2016

K-dramas with multiple seasons often deliver quality, but one of the best ones is the iconic Dr. Romantic. This beloved series revolves around the lives of dedicated doctors at the humble Doldam Hospital in the countryside. Led by the brilliant portrayal of Dr. Kim by Han Suk Kyu, the first season also featured Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, while the second season starred Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung. Season 3 marked the return of the beloved Doldam Hospital family, boasting another stellar cast lineup.

The recent Dr. Romantic Season 3 surfaced, and true to its reputation, the drama exceeded expectations with its emotional and well storytelling. While grappling with challenging questions that prompt viewers to wonder about morality and humanity, Dr. Kim and his team never fail to impart uplifting messages that evoke feelings of hope and nostalgia. The show’s multiple seasons are a testament to the enduring appeal of Doldam Hospital and its values, leaving fans eager to watch more!

2. Watcher

Cast: Seo Kang Joon, Kim Hyun Joo, Han Suk Kyu and more

Director: Ahn Gil Ho

Release Date: July 6, 2019

Kim Young Goon (Seo Kang Joon) is a street-smart patrol officer unafraid to challenge authority, likely influenced by the traumatic memory of his father killing his mother, which still haunts him. With a strong hate for power abuse, Young Goon naturally gravitates toward an anti-corruption team dedicated to rooting out corrupt cops. He partners with seasoned detective Do Chi Gwang (Han Suk Kyu), only to discover that Chi Gwang has a history with his father.

In the mix, an intriguing prosecutor-turned-criminal lawyer is renowned for her sharp wit and work with notorious criminals. Coincidentally, she shares ties with Young Goon's father and carries her own burden of past trauma. The series kicks off with a bang—a tense interrogation escalating to physical confrontation, a gripping car chase, and even an attempted murder—all packed into the first episode, ensuring viewers are instantly captivated. The central mystery revolves around the deep reach of corruption in the Watcher universe.

3. Secret Door

Cast: Lee Je Hoon, Han Suk Kyu and more

Director: Kim Hyung Shik

Release Date: September 22, 2014

The historical drama delves into the complex and ultimately tragic dynamic between King Yeongjo (Han Suk Kyu) and his son, Crown Prince Sado (Yi Sun), portrayed by Lee Je Hoon. Yeongjo, with his keen political talent, aims to consolidate royal authority, while his son, Sado, harbors dreams of equality and a society free from rigid hierarchies. Unfortunately, being born into royalty brings its own burdens, and Sado suffers both in life and death due to his royal lineage.

Adding to the tragedy, the plot in Secret Door challenges the historical portrayal of Sado as mentally unstable. Instead, it paints him as a victim of his own idealism, which clashes with the political ideas of his father. In a heart-wrenching twist, King Yeongjo, driven by his desire to maintain power, leads his son to death for his perceived naivety rather than any genuine threat. In this portrayal, King Yeongjo earns the dubious honor of being labeled the "Worst Drama Father," as he sacrifices his son's life for the sake of political expediency, despite Sado's innocence in the matter.

4. Such a Close Traitor

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Han Ye Ri, Oh Yeon Soo and more

Director: Song Yeon Hwa

Release Date: second half of 2024

Such a Close Traitor marks Han Suk Kyu’s comeback to MBC drama after nearly three decades since his role in Hotel back in 1995. This fresh psychological thriller delves into the inner conflict of Korea’s leading profiler as he unravels a shocking revelation about his daughter's involvement in a murder case he's handling.

Named as MBC’s highlight for 2024, this upcoming drama offers a rich story exploring themes of family dynamics, trust, suspicion, and faith. It clinched the top spot in the 2021 MBC Drama Screenplay Contest, earning widespread acclaim from the judging panel. Penned by Han Ah Young, the series has been meticulously honed over three years with the guidance of MBC’s drama development team.

Han Suk Kyu takes on the role of Jang Tae Soo, South Korea's top profiler and a dedicated single father to his daughter. Choosing a career in crime behavior analysis during a time when profiling was unfamiliar, Jang Tae Soo earned immense respect and trust within the police force. Yet, when an unforeseen incident shakes his professional convictions and strains his relationship with his cherished daughter, he embarks on a quest to unearth the truth and safeguard his beloved child.

5. Recipe for Farewell

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Jin Ho Eun, Kim Seo Hyung and more

Director: Lee Ho Jae

Release Date: December 1, 2022

This touching drama follows the journey of Chang Wook (played by Han Suk Kyu), who takes on the role of caregiver and cook for his wife Da Jeong (portrayed by Kim Seo Hyung) after she receives a diagnosis of colon cancer. While Chang Wook may not be a culinary expert, his meals are infused with love and care for his ailing wife. Based on the real-life experiences detailed in Kang Chang Rae's non-fiction book of the same name, this poignant narrative captures the beauty and sadness of their story.

6. Tree with Deep Roots

Cast: Jang Hyuk, Han Suk Kyu, Shin Se Kyung, Song Joong Ki

Director: Jang Tae Yoo

Release Date: October 5, 2011

The emergence of hangeul, Korea's modern writing system, marked a pivotal moment in Korean history. The struggle surrounding its creation, depicting the clash between different societal classes, was vividly portrayed in the 2011 sageuk hit Tree with Deep Roots.

Through the character of youthful King Sejong, portrayed by Song Joong Ki, the drama allowed a profound exploration of societal dynamics. Additionally, it marked the return of Han Sun Kyu to the small screen. It brought together Jang Hyuk and Shin Se Kyung for a captivating journey through palace politics, revenge, and the weight of historical events. Based on a novel by Lee Jung Myung, this fantastical retelling of Joseon history unfolded over twenty-four episodes, resonating deeply with audiences both domestically and internationally.

7. Hotel

Cast: Han Suk Kyu, Lee Jin Woo, Lee Seung Yeon

Director: Kim Ki Ho, Lee Jin Suk

Release Date: March 13, 1995

Im Hyung Bin (played by Han Suk Kyu) ascends to the position of CEO at the hotel solely due to his status as the eldest son, despite lacking qualifications or interest in hotel management. Conversely, Im Kyung Bin, who holds a doctorate in hotel management from the United States and is ambitious about the industry, returns to Korea with grand aspirations.

The arrival of Han Su Min, who is responsible for public relations at the hotel, complicates matters as a love triangle emerges between them. Im Kyung Bin's relentless ambition puts the hotel at risk, leading to a crisis that results in management being transferred to another person.

Above are the top 7 best Han Suk Kyu TV series you should seriously consider adding to your watchlist. Han Suk Kyu's impact extends far beyond his own performances, as he has served as a mentor to many aspiring actors, including Kam Woo Sung, whom he coached for his film debut in Marriage is a Crazy Thing.

His influence is evident even among actors of the younger generation, who often cite him as an inspiration. In turn, Han Suk Kyu himself acknowledges the influence of legendary Korean actor Kim Seung Ho, as well as international icons such as Al Pacino, Ken Takakura, and the works of filmmakers like The Godfather trilogy and Hayao Miyazaki. With such a rich legacy and diverse inspirations, Han Suk Kyu stands as one of the most revered stars in the Korean entertainment industry, making his K-dramas a must-watch for audiences.

