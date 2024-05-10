'I Thought There Was Already A Script': Chris Pine REACTS To Steve Yockey Joining Upcoming Star Trek 4 As Screenwriter

Chris Pine was oblivious to a major change in Star Trek 4!

The Wonder Woman actor will reprise his role as Captain Kirk in the fourth installment of the cult classic movie anthology. However, he is unaware of what’s going on at the backend of the film and is thrown away by a major change!

Chris Pine reacts to a major change in Star Trek

Pine, 43, is currently doing the press tour of his upcoming film Poolman, which he also directed and produced. During an interview with Business Insider, he revealed that he wasn’t unaware that Steve Yockey, the creator of the Max series The Flight Attendant, was joining the Star Trek writing team.

“Why? “I thought there was already a script,” he told the outlet. Since the release of Star Trek Beyond in 2016, there have been many iterations of the possible fourth installment of the film. Pine starred as Captain Kirk in the 2009 reboot of Star Trek and reprised his role in the 2013 Star Trek into Darkness.

When the actor was asked to comment on the upcoming film, "I honestly don't know," he replied. "There was something in the news of a new writer coming on board. I thought there was already a script, but I guess I was wrong, or they decided to pivot. As it's always been with 'Trek,' I just wait and see," he added.

The actor also revealed that it wasn’t until the last film that he became comfortable playing the character. Taking inspiration from William Shatner’s famous portrayal in the original Star Trek series, Pine took his time to be comfortable in his shoes. “I felt most in his shoes in the third movie. I think I mellowed into it and didn’t feel like I was trying too hard,” he added.

The reiterations of scripts and final cast of Star Trek 4

As mentioned earlier, the film had multiple iterations and visions before the current one. Earlier, the film had considered famous director Quentin Tarantino’s vision and R-rated ideas for the story. Meanwhile, another version aligned with the direction of the Wanda Vision creator Matt Shakman.

However, both ideas fell through! Yockey is the latest screenwriter to join the team, and creators hope he will stick. Another screenwriter, Kalinda Vazquez, is simultaneously working on another untitled movie in the franchise.

Despite the multiple drafts of the film, Paramount Pictures remains constant with its cast, which includes Zachary Quinto as Cmdr. Spock, Simon Pegg as chief engineer Montgomery Scott, Karl Urban as Dr. Leonard McCoy, John Cho as Lt. Hikaru Sulu, and Zoe Saldaña as Lt. Nyota Uhura.