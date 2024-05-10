Veteran Assistant Coach Outlines a ‘Sigh of Relief’ Among Rest of Mavericks When Luka Doncic Is Benched

The recent discourse on Luka Doncic’s impact on the Dallas Mavericks has sparked debate about the net effects of having him on the court. Despite being a finalist for the Most Valuable Player, there are conflicting views regarding the benefits of his presence.

As The Ringer's Howard Beck delved into the issue, revealing that Doncic’s on/off splits defy the expected impact of a star player, presenting an NBA assistant coach's perspective.

According to the coach, there is a palpable "sigh of relief" among other Mavericks players when Doncic takes a rest. This sentiment stems from the challenge of finding rhythm and involvement in the game when not in possession of the ball that also highlights the potential downside of Doncic’s ball dominance.

Notably, concerns have been raised about the team's dependency on Doncic and the potential implications during crucial game moments. Doncic’s historic 35.7 percent career usage rate raises questions about the team's reliance on him and the impact on overall team performance.

The perception of Doncic's ball-hogging has also brought attention to the quality of the supporting cast, suggesting that the team's struggles may not solely be attributed to Doncic's playing style.

While discussions around Doncic adapting his game to involve his teammates and share on-court leadership with Kyrie Irving offer a possible path to improvement, there's recognition that the team's supporting cast may not be sufficient to realize significant championship aspirations, as evidenced by the team's playoff performance.

Luka doncic admits taking rest after Beating Clippers on Game 6

Following the decisive victory over the Clippers in Game 6, Mavericks' standout player Luka Doncic openly shared the importance of resting in the aftermath of the intense series. Doncic offered insights into the team's triumph and emphasized on the significance of recuperation to prepare for the upcoming playoff challenges.

Expressing satisfaction with the hard-fought win, the star guard conveyed the team's need for a brief respite, acknowledging the grueling nature of the series and the necessity to recharge.

During the post game interaction, Doncic said, “It's important to get rest now.”

Additionally, throughout this season the standout guard for the Mavericks, has been a guiding force for his team. He came close to achieving a triple-double average, boasting impressive statistics of around 34 points per game, over 9 assists, and more than 9 rebounds.

However, during the playoff series against the Clippers, Doncic faced a challenging period with his shooting performance. In Game 6 specifically, he struggled from beyond the arc, succeeding in only 1 out of 10 attempts from three-point range.

This shooting inconsistency persisted throughout the series, reflecting a cold streak from the three-point line. With aspirations to advance to the NBA finals, it is imperative that Doncic rediscovers his shooting form.

In the final four games of the Clippers series, he managed to convert merely 7 out of 41 three-point attempts. The Mavericks' success moving forward heavily relies on Doncic's ability to regain his shooting touch and contribute significantly from long range.

