Andrew Schulz Reveals Why Tom Brady Snapped at Jeff Ross for Robert Kraft Massage Joke

Netflix Special, The Roast of Tom Brady, streamed live on the OTT platform on Sunday night. The 7-time Super Bowl winner was roasted by a panel of his former teammates, coaches, and friends. Kevin Hart hosted the show in which Brady was trolled mercilessly.

People can’t stop talking about the show since its release. They are praising Brady with a smile for going through the brutality. The Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce and former footballer David Beckham admired the Patriots’ QB for being such a sport. But there was an instance where Brady seemed to have lost his cool. Andrew Schulz disclosed why things turned out that way.

Jeff Ross’s Massage Joke

Roastmaster General Jeff Ross took the stage in style as he fired his first jab towards Brady. Referring to five-time Super Bowl MVP being the 199th pick, Ross joked that Brady was waiting to get drafted for days until Belichick’s dog accidentally stepped on the keyboard.

It was alright until Ross continued his humorous take. He quipped that after his selection, Brady went to Robert Kraft and told the owner that he was the best decision for their organization. After a pause, he added the final blow, saying that Brady had then asked Kraft if he would like a massage. The NFL GOAT was fumed after the punchline. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

What Made Brady React That Way?

As soon as Ross finished his joke, Brady didn’t seem pleased with the roastmaster. His smile faded into discomfort, and he took a glance towards Kraft. While Ross blew a kiss to Kraft, Brady walked up to the stage and told Ross never to say that thing again.

Kraft was charged with promoting prostitution at a massage parlor in Florida; however, he was given a clean chit in 2019. Show host, Kevin Hart made sure to take revenge for Tom Brady. He took a dig at Ross’s career, saying that if not for the roast show, Ross might never be seen again.