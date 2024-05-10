Happy Birthday Lee Jae Wook: Top 5 roles including skilled sorcerer in Alchemy of Souls to school prince in Extraordinary You

Lee Jae Wook cuts the cake on May 10. The actor is well known for his performances in popular K-dramas including Alchemy of Souls and Extraordinary You. He would be appearing in the much-awaited historical drama Hong Rang along with Jo Bo Ah. His latest project was the business drama The Impossible Heir. As the actor turns a year older, here is a look at some of his best works.

Top 5 Lee Jae Wook dramas

Alchemy of Souls

Alchemy of Souls is a fantasy romance starring Lee Jae Wook, Jung So Min, Hwang Min Hyun and Go Youn Jung. The story is set in a fictional place and time where sorcery and magic exist. The story revolves around an assassin whose soul shifts into a regular girl who is the servant of a mage heir from a renowned family. There are deep-kept secrets which start to unfold. Love blossoms between the mage and the assassin.

Extraordinary You

Extraordinary You is a romance comedy which stars Rowoon, Kim Hye Yoon and Lee Jae Wook. It tells the story of webtoon characters who don't have control over their lives as their stories turn how the writer wants them to. One day, a supporting character gains consciousness of the real world and decides to take charge of her own story and find her happy ending. The drama plays with the viewers' expectations and playfully makes fun of the cliches in K-drama while also following them.

Search: WWW

Search: WWW revolves around the challenges faced by women who make work their priority instead of traditional family roles. While they also try to maintain a healthy family life, they also strive for the best when it comes to work. Bae Ta Mi is a director of a major web portal. She is in her 30s and when she looks back on her life, she questions all the sacrifices she had to make to become successful. Park Mo Gun is a young composer who falls for her. Lim Soo Jung, Lee Da Hee, Jeon Hye Jin, Jang Ki Yong and Lee Jae Wook take on the main roles.

When the Weather is Fine

When the Weather is Fine is a heartwarming slice-of-life which was released in 2020. The drama tells the story of a cello player who is hurt by others and hence she closes off her heart and stops trusting people. She leaves her life in Seoul and goes back to live in her hometown. Here she comes across a man who runs a bookshop. He leads a very simple life and finds pleasure in the small things. With him, she starts opening her heart again slowly.

The impossible Heir

The Impossible Heir premiered on February 28 and is streaming on Disney+. The story revolves around an ambitious man who gets to know that he is the illegitimate child of a big businessman. He pairs up with his childhood friend who has the brains and together they plan to take over the company and get what is rightfully his. Their plans are jeopardized because of a young woman. Lee Jae Wook, Lee Jun Young, Hong Suzu, and Lee Ji Hoon take on the main roles in this drama.

This project has been directed by Min Yeon Hong who has also previously worked on Missing: The Other Side, Insider, and more. Choi Won is the scriptwriter for The Impossible Heir. He has also written Miss Butcher, Baby & I, and more.

More about Lee Jae Wook

Lee Jae Wook made his debut in 2018 with the drama Memories of Alhambra. He shot to fame with the 2019 drama Search: WWW in which he took the main role. The actor gained global popularity with projects like Extraordinary You, Alchemy of Souls and more. He took on the lead role in the latest drama The Impossible Heir.

About Hong Rang

Hong Rang is based on the book Tangeum by Jand Da Hae. The drama takes place during the late Joseon era. It follows the story of a wealthy merchant family whose lost son suddenly returns one day after disappearing for several years. Hong Rang (Lee Jae Wook) and Jae Yi (Jo Bo Ah) are step-siblings and Hong Rang suddenly disappears one day at the age of 8.

When he abruptly reappears, Jae Yi seeks to find the truth. While the brother was treated like a prince by the family before his disappearance, the sister was mistreated and her brother was her only solace. Jae Yi grows up to be an intelligent and beautiful woman despite her surroundings. After Hong Rang returns, he doesn’t have any memories of his past life with his sister. This sets Jae Yi to get behind the truth of the mystery.

