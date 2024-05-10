PIC: Ananya Panday has a funny take on Met Gala 2024 theme ‘Sleeping Beauties- Reawakening Fashion’

Ananya Panday is currently having a gala time with her new family member, a cute little doggo she named Riot. However, she is also busy shooting for her projects.

Hours ago, she dropped a funny picture that seemed inspired by this year’s Met Gala theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. Check it out!

Ananya Panday gets her makeup done while taking a nap

Be it on her interviews or social media, Ananya Panday is known to have a peculiar sense of humor. More often than not, she makes her followers giggle with her funny captions and reels. A while ago, the Dream Girl 2 actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a fun image that made people go LOL.

The picture showed what conspires when Panday is getting her makeup done on sets. In the image, the youngster is seen peacefully dozing off on a comfortable sofa with multiple cushions as her makeup artist does her magic on the star.

Sharing a peek into her vanity, the actress hilariously penned, “Sleeping beauties- reawakening fashion,” referring to the theme of Met Gala 2024.

Take a look:

A week ago, the Gehraiyaan actress introduced Riot to the world by dropping some adorable glimpses of the little puppy. In the first image, Ananya and her pet looked cute as they posed together. After flooding her followers with multiple pictures of the dog, she posted another glimpse of the pooch sleeping peacefully next to her on her bed.

Sharing the photo album, the actress penned, “Guys, say hello to my baby jaan - “RIOT”. He is the cutest little boy in the whole wide world and I’m madly obsessed ps. This is gonna become a RIOT fan page.”

Take a look:

Ananya Panday’s work front

After her debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday featured in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Soon after, she shared the screen with mom-to-be Deepika Padukone in Gehraiyaan.

Last year, we saw her in Dream Girl 2 and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The actress has an impressive lineup of work, including films like Bad Newz, Control, and Shankara.

