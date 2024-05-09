SEVENTEEN's Hip-Hop unit flexes confidence and breaks barriers in new LALALI music video; watch

SEVENTEEN's highly anticipated music video for their latest song, LALALI, has finally been unveiled! With its energetic beat and confident lyrics, LALALI exudes a powerful aura, reflecting the group's growth and versatility in their musical endeavors.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will also be revealing the music video for its performance and vocal units’ latest tracks from its 17 IS RIGHT HERE in the coming days too.

SEVENTEEN unveils LALALI music video

On May 9 IST, SEVENTEEN treated fans to the much-awaited music video for the latest song, LALALI, performed by their talented hip-hop unit. Part of their newest anthology album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE; the track showcases the impeccable rap skills and charisma of members S.Coups, Wonwoo, Vernon, and Mingyu.

Watch the music video for LALALI here;

LALALI delivers a vibrant blend of drummy modern electro infused with a Slavic turbo-folk motif, creating a unique and infectious sound. The song exudes confidence, with energetic beats and smooth verses highlighting the members' lyrical prowess and stage presence. Its catchy energy invites listeners to groove along, captivating them with its undeniable charm.

The lyrics, including lines like "I've been through it, I'm a storm," resonate deeply with fans, symbolizing SEVENTEEN's growth and resilience over time. Through LALALI, the group showcases their versatility and musical prowess, leaving fans excited for the next chapter of their musical journey.

With each release, SEVENTEEN continues to push boundaries and explore new musical territories, captivating audiences with their innovative sound and enthralling performances. LALALI is yet another testament to their artistic evolution and unwavering talent, solidifying their status as one of K-pop's most dynamic acts.

More details about SEVENTEEN’s 17 IS RIGHT HERE album

SEVENTEEN's latest album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, isn't just a collection of songs; it's a well-compiled journey through the group's musical evolution. Released on April 29, 2024, this masterpiece offers fans a glimpse into SEVENTEEN's growth since their debut.

With 33 tracks, including Korean versions of their Japanese hits and unreleased gems, the album is a treasure trove for fans. Lead single MAESTRO sets the tone with its catchy melody and powerful lyrics. Accompanied by stunning music videos, the album's release shattered records, reaffirming SEVENTEEN's status as one of K-pop's most influential acts.

ALSO READ: 17 IS RIGHT HERE Review: SEVENTEEN's anthology is perfect compilation of their inspiring journey