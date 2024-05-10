‘They’re Saying F**k You’: Josh Hart Conveys Knicks Fans’ Furious Chants to Reggie Miller at MSG

In Game 2 between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers, while the focus was on the action on the court, the spotlight unintentionally shifted to Pacers legend Reggie Miller, who was present at Madison Square Garden as a TNT broadcaster.

Despite Miller's positive remarks about the Knicks and their fans during the broadcast, the passionate New York crowd directed chants of "f**k you Reggie!" towards the former sharpshooter.

Observing the fervent response, Knicks player Josh Hart jokingly ensured that Miller heard the explicit chants, playfully acknowledging the sentiments of the fans and adding a humorous touch to the intense atmosphere of the game.

Hart went close to Reggies microphone and reiterated the Knicks supporters chants and said,”I’m not sure but I think they’re saying ‘F**k you.’”

Reggie Miller's history with the Knicks, characterized by memorable playoff matchups and iconic moments such as the 'eight points in nine seconds' in 1995, has solidified his position as a significant figure in the rivalry between the two teams.

The chants directed at Miller by Knicks fans echo a tradition of passionate support and spirited rivalry unique to Madison Square Garden, where opposing players often face vocal opposition.

The Pacers Lost to Knicks Despite Reggie Miller in Addendance

During the matchup against the Knicks, Reggie Miller's illustrious presence failed to inspire the Pacers to victory as they succumbed to a deflating loss.

Despite Miller's storied history and reputation as a dependable player in high-stakes situations, the Pacers found themselves unable to withstand the pressure and intensity brought forth by the Knicks. Miller, often characterized as the "Knicks Killer" during his prime, was jeered and whistled at by the Madison Square Garden fans.

Even with his renowned ability to thrive under such circumstances in the past, the Pacers, led by Tyrese Haliburton and company, could not conjure the resilience needed to secure a pivotal victory, echoing the sentiment that Miller's presence, once a formidable force in New York, was unable to turn the tide for the Pacers on this occasion.

The game saw Miller's return to the Madison Square Garden, a venue where he had previously etched many memorable games and iconic moments, yet this time around, the Pacers wilted under the weight of the situation.

Despite Miller's anticipation of hearing the traditional "Reggie sucks" chants from the passionate Knicks fans, his presence failed to invigorate the Pacers.

