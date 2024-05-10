Brook Shields Reveals Story Behind Special Tattoo, Which Is A Nod To Her Bond With Daughter Grier; See Here

Brook Shields is mommy goals!

The Blue Lagoon actress is the mother of 18-year-old Grier and celebrates their bond through her tattoo. She revealed that her daughter “asked me to get it.”

Brook Shields reveals the story behind her tattoo

The tattoo shows two pairs of feet wearing heels, and one of them is a tiny girl with shoes too large for her feet. It was the perfect tattoo to explain her bond with Grier, as she would try on her mother’s footwear as a kid.

“My 18-year-old asked me to get this tattoo — you have to see this — on her 18th birthday," she said during an interview with The View. “She asked me, and it was her baby foot. She used to put her feet in my heels and nude, which I often do. Kidding," she added.

Shields revealed that even as a toddler, her daughter would yell, “Shoes, shoes, shoes!” She’d “put her feet in my shoes, which were like this high. Her little foot would be in the toe box," the actress added.

Shields is not ready for her daughter to be independent

The Endless Love actress has a teenage daughter who is ready to leave the nest. But Shields is not ready to let go. "I thought I would be relieved, but I don't know," she said on the talk show. She confessed that the thought of not having her daughter around 24/7 will feel very “foreign.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“It's like going to a totally foreign territory," she added. The actress needs a little time to understand that her daughter is “no longer a baby” and requested a “grace period” before completely leaving the nest. And I need a little bit of time to re-acclimate to you as the young woman," Shields added.