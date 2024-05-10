When a Fan Attacked the Referee During the Match Between John Cena and Randy Orton: DETAILS Inside

Former 16-time WWE champion John Cena and former 14-time WWE champion Randy Orton are two of the biggest superstars in professional wrestling. These superstars are incomplete without each other; John Cena and Randy Orton started their careers in WWE together and have been the greatest rivals of each other, competing multiple times on the biggest stages.

At Summer Slam 2009, John Cena and Randy Orton competed in a singles match for the WWE championship; during the match, a fan infamously launched an attack on the referee, Scott Armstrong. Both John Cena and Randy Orton left the ring, and security pulled the fan who attacked the referee; Cena looked stunned while security was manhandling the fan out of the arena.

Do you know that WWE set up a fan-attacking referee, Scott Armstrong? The fan was actually the son of the WWE Hall of Famer, Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase.

Ted DiBiase Jr joined WWE in 2009, and later, he formed a faction with Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes legacy and helped The Viper to dominate WWE as the champion.

Randy Orton Reacts on His Retirement

Randy Orton is 44 years old and is competing in WWE as a full-timer; he last competed at WWE's Backlash 2024. Randy Orton and Kevin Ownes teamed up to face the new Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga).

Recently, Apex Pradoter gave an interview with Apple’s Adam, where he talked about his retirement plans.

Randy said, “Well, if you would’ve asked me two years ago, I would have thought it would’ve been close to the end. But I had a spinal fusion a year and a half ago, and that changed the game. I’d been in pain through my entire 30s. I was hurting. I was begging for time off.”

“When I was 35, and I think Vince’s quote to me was, ‘Mother nature gets us all,’ and you know, that’s hard to hear when you’re 35, and your back hurts, and you’re busting your ass for this company and you know, there’s been some changes and now.”

Orton continued, “I think instead of pushing guys and running their dicks into the ground until they fall apart and they can’t do it anymore, there’s it’s a great atmosphere to go, okay, how can we make this guy last? And the beauty of it is that I’m not even there yet. I feel so great after my surgery. I’m a full-time guy.”

