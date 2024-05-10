Beating Orlando Magic in Game 7, Cleveland Cavaliers End a 31-Year Long-Standing Playoff Curse

The Cleveland Cavaliers pulled off a memorable 18-point comeback late in Game 7 to send the Orlando Magic packing in Round One of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The series was packed with amazing talent and featured standout performances from Donovan Mitchell, Paolo Banchero, Darius Garland, and Franz Wagner.

Being the only best-of-seven series thus far in this year’s playoffs, the action and thrill throughout was second to none. Though the synergy displayed by the Cavaliers team received deserving praise from the NBA community, one other incredible feat went unnoticed initially but went viral soon after.

The much-needed win against the Magic not only advanced the Cavs to the Conference Semifinals but also ended a long-standing Playoff curse. But what exactly was the curse, and why is it relevant to the Cavaliers’ current success? Let's find out.

A Lebron-Less Victory

This victory marked the first time in 31 years that the Cavaliers won a playoff series without Lebron James at the helm. Between 2006 and 2018, James played a significant role in the Cavs' playoff success and led the team to five NBA Finals, which includes the legendary 2016 Championship season.

The last time the Cavaliers won a playoff series without LBJ in the picture was in 1993, when they defeated the New Jersey Nets 3-2 in a five-game series. Advancing to the semis after a tough first round, they faced the eventual champions, Chicago Bulls, who eliminated them in four games.

After the 1993 elimination, it wasn’t until 2006 that the Cavaliers once again reached the Eastern Conference Semis under head coach Mike Brown.

Since Lebron’s departure, this is the first time that the Cavaliers have looked impressive on all fronts and managed to somewhat replicate their former glory.

Donovan Mitchell’s Heroics

Since Mitchell’s arrival last season, the Cavs have shown more confidence in their offensive abilities while also improving on the defensive end. Compared to last season’s first-round exit against the Knicks, the Cavaliers approached this year’s playoffs with a better game plan, and Mitchell has been a huge part of it.

In the first round against Orlando, Mitchell averaged 28.7 points, five rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.4 steals a game on 45.9% shooting. Coming off of back-to-back losses in Games 3 and 4, Mitchell’s 28 points earned the Cavs a crucial 3-2 lead before heading to Orlando for a decisive Game 6.

Despite losing game six 103-96, Mitchell’s 50-point performance did not go unnoticed. With bragging rights on the line in Game 7, the five-time All-star notched 39 points, nine rebounds, and five assists and showed Banchero and the squad the exit door.

Having trailed by nearly twenty points, the Cavs made history by making the double-digit comeback to steal the game and the series. 'Spida' also made some history of his own in the process by becoming the only Cavalier besides Lebron to score over thirty points in Game 7.

Donovan Mitchell's role in Cavaliers success is just the beginning. In the ongoing conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics, the 27-year-old will have his work cut out for him. Even though the Celtics are vastly superior, the Cavs can’t be ruled out of giving a tough fight to the number one seed.