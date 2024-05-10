Shreyas Talpade opines that films of big stars are failing because ‘Log thak gaye hai’

Shreyas Talpade is back at doing what he does best, i.e., entertaining the audience with his epic comedy timing and impactful dialogue delivery.

As the actor spoke about his upcoming project, he touched upon the topic of star power and how, in current times, even biggies are unable to give back-to-back hits. Read on!

Shreyas Talpade says there’s no star power anymore

During their candid chat, Siddharth Kannan stated that back in the day, the audience used to blindly follow their Bollywood idols and turn up in huge numbers to watch their films, irrespective of it being a hit or flop. But in the current times, that’s not happening.

When quizzed why he thinks the scenario has changed over the years, Shreyas Talpade said, “Log thak gaye hai. Log ab trailer mein pehchan lete hai ki kya hone wala hai. Mujhey ye film k liye jana hai k nhi jana hai. (The audience is now tired. They look at the trailer and judge whether the film is worth watching in theatre or not.)”

Referring to his upcoming movie Kartam Bhugtam, the Housefull 2 actor said the same goes for his films. “Hum chahe jitna film k baare bol de, jab trailer aaega, log jo theatre jaane wal ehai vo dekhenge and decide karenge ki mujhey ye film Friday ko dekhni hai ya Friday ruk ka kuch work of mouth aaega toh Saturday jaunga. Ya Sunday ko kuch karne ko nhi hai toh jaunga yan ahi jaunga. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

(No matter how much we promote, when the trailer comes, people will decide if they want to watch it on a Friday, wait for word of mouth, or maybe watch the film on Sunday at cinema halls. They might not watch it at all. They will decide after the trailer.)”

He further recalled his childhood days when he also used to depend on word of mouth of the movie to watch it on the big screen. Talpade added that it wasn’t like every movie used to be a massive hit because of star power. “Rajesh Khanna sir ki line se filmein hit hui thi, phir ek time ke baad filmey nahi chali toh nahi chali. (Rajesh Khanna’s movies were a hit back-to-back. But there came a time when nothing worked)."

He added, "So, that has been happening from the time we had films, and it will happen in the future also. It's our duty to make sure that we make films that the audience can relate to and enjoy,” the Golmaal 3 actor concluded. The actor is also a part of the upcoming biographical political drama Emergency.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty and Ahmed Khan kept constant check on his health after heart attack, reveals Shreyas Talpade