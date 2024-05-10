Was Nick Jonas ‘Nervous’ When Filming Singing Scene In His Movie The Good Half? Find Out
Nick Jonas talks about filming a scene in his 2023's comedy drama that made him nervous! He had to play a not-so-good singer which was harder than imagined, read details!
Nick Jonas got camera freight!
The Jonas Brothers bandmate performs for millions of people at concerts, but singing on camera for his upcoming film The Good Half left him nervous! He later took it as “a challenge, " which felt liberating!
Nick Jonas was nervous about filming one of The Good Half scenes
The film is about a struggling writer, Renn Wheeland (Nick Jonas), and how he balances his life with his dysfunctional family. In a scene, Wheeland’s love interest, Zoey (Alexandra Shipp), urges him to sing at a bar. This required the Close singer to find a sweet spot between good and bad singing, which was a real challenge for him. "It's really hard to think about how to try to sound not great, but not bad," he told Entertainment Weekly.
Being a singer who can reach high notes like it’s no big deal, he had to pretend to be a bad singer to stay true to the character. However, he noted the scene was crucial in his character’s journey, and he had to justice. “I was happy to get to do it, but it was the one scene that I was nervous about stepping into for the film," he said.
Although it did shake things up mentally, the Sucker For You singer imagined himself having a lazy karaoke after a few drinks, and it helped. "I just tried to have fun with it and act like it was late in the evening after a few drinks, and that made it easier," Jonas added.
What’s The Good Half about?
The film is about Renn Wheeland, a writer who struggles in his professional and personal life after his mother’s death. On his flight home, he strikes up a conversation with a fellow passenger, Zoey, and develops an instant connection.
The story highlights his mental struggles while juggling grief, a bitter relationship with his stepfather, and handling his eager-to-connect father amidst his career struggles. The film’s shooting was held in New Jersey which is Jonas’s home ground, so the familiarity of place eased him out.
"The very first day, we were shooting some scenes in a mall that my brothers and I had played at early in our career — like in 2005 or '06," he told Entertainment Weekly. Jonas also shared the film's ultimate message: "It's okay to not be okay." Jonas is currently filming a new film, Power Ballad.