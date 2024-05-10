When Kobe Bryant Declared Los Angeles Lakers Have Best Coach and Most Dominant Player in World After Winning Third Straight Title

Though rivalries and divisions tend to disappear after a team wins, the Los Angeles Lakers showed some concerning symptoms in 2002. At the time, the Purple and Gold had just won their third NBA championship in a row. It made sense that the three main figures in that title campaign would be excited as well.

Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, and head coach Phil Jackson are all involved in this. Interestingly, not one of them showed any signs of conflict, and they were all confident in winning more championship titles.

What did Kobe Say?

Of the three, the "Black Mamba" was the one who most likely praised the Lakers for their accomplishment.

Kobe said, “We have the best coach ever, the most dominant player in the world, and the best team. We'll be back next year. See you next year.”

Fall Out Between Kobe and Shaq

There is ample documentation of Shaq and Kobe's rivalry. Vino was worried about "The Diesel's" health because it would have an impact on the team as a whole. Jackson was caught in the middle of a power struggle at that point. Bryant acknowledged that Jackson, O'Neal, and himself were all obstinate. As a result, the eleven-time champion coach attempted to strike a balance but struggled to get through Showboat.

“It was very difficult for him to find that balance. I think he became frustrated he couldn't figure out a way to really reach me," Bryant shared with Graham Bensinger.

Lakers' downfall Happened Quicker Than Expected

The Lakers' fortunes would suddenly turn south after winning three titles in a row. Despite making it to the NBA Finals in 2004, Los Angeles would lose 4-1 to the Detroit Pistons. With the assistance of legendary veterans like Kobe and Shaq, it was a disappointing run. Gary Payton and Karl Malone committed to that all-or-nothing run, but the Fabulous Four were unable to win in the 2003–04 campaign.

Malone and Payton were aging and nearing the end of their careers at the time. The Lakers suffered greatly from injuries that season, and as O'Neal, Bryant, and Malone battled to stay healthy, things in LA broke down.

