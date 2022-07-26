Things that wives can do to pamper their feminist husbands

It can be a delight to be married to someone who not only understands the responsibilities and pressures involved in being an adult, but acts in a way that banishes residual patriarchy around the house by helping his partner in household chores. After all, adulting is hard enough without having to adopt a man-child that you just happened to marry. So, ladies if you feel appreciative of your partner who has been pulling his weight around the house and helping you out in every way he can; then here are a few things that you can do to pamper your feminist husbands.

Plan an all-guys weekend away for him

While your man is sure to love your company, most men are happiest in the company of their best mates. Furthermore, with work schedules being busy and with family time added to the mix, they probably get little to no time with their pals. So, get on call with his best friend and plan an all-boys weekend away for your husband where he can relax with a trek in the mountains, go surfing or have a hangover with his mates that he never regrets. He will treasure you all the more for thinking of him.

Plan a DIY spa day for him at home

Gone are the days when men shunned skincare and attempted to rough it out. Men need to unwind too and a round of massage with scented oils will simply help him soothe those tense muscles. One of the best parts about a DIY spa day is you can bring out all your skincare products and give him a 7 step Korean facial or draw him a luxe bath with bath bombs and scented candles. He is sure to love it.

Tip your hat to the mother that raised them right

Men are famously attached to their moms and in some ways, they never really grow up or outgrow her maternal love. So, if you wish to truly tug at the heartstrings of your man, then plan a nice surprise for his mom. After all, it is important to tip your hat to the woman who raised your husband right as a feminist.

And men heave a sigh of relief to know that the woman at the center of his world and the lady who has his heart aren’t at loggerheads all the time.

Also Read: