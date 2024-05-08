'Proud Of My Baby': Bunnie XO Celebrates Husband Jelly Roll Completing His First 5K Challenge

Bunnie XO is proud of her husband, Jelly Roll, as he completed his 5K challenge and celebrated together with a kiss. The country singer participated in the 2 Bears 5K, hosted by comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura on May 7, Tuesday.

Furthermore, the Best For Me singer talked about his training for the event and how he feels about changing his lifestyle. This led the singer to set new health goals.

Bunnie XO feels proud of Jelly Roll for his completion of the 5K challenge

Podcaster Bunnie XO was super happy as her singer-husband Jelly Roll finished his 5K challenge in the 2 Bears 5K with Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura. The event happened at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Bunnie was also a part of the event. She shared an Instagram post and penned a heartfelt note for Jelly Roll.

According to People, the Dumb Blonde podcast host smiled from ear to ear as she joined her husband inside a cold plunge tub.

"The couples that finish the 5K together cold plunge together," Bunnie XO wrote over the video depicting their joyous celebration.

Bunnie XO’s husband, Jelly Roll, on his event experience

Jelly Roll gave an interview right after the event to Entertainment Tonight, stating that he was "a little tired" but "felt great."

"It was a little bit harder than I thought it was, but it's awesome, man," the country singer said.

Jelly added that the "coolest thing" about the event was how a lot of people stopped to tell them “that they were motivated by us, other big guys."

Meanwhile, the singer will take a break from Instagram.

Jelly Roll talks about his training

Jelly Roll told People that he is probably down “70-something pounds.”

"I've been really kicking ass, man. I'm doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I'm doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I'm eating healthy right now," Roll said.

The country artist expressed that he was feeling good after changing his lifestyle. And because of these lifestyle changes, it encouraged him to make new health goals.

The Wild Ones singer said that he plans to lose another “100-something” pounds. He added, “If I feel this good down this weight, man, I can only imagine what I'm going to feel like by the time I go on tour.”

In conclusion, the country superstar is now the epitome of being a fitness freak every day. He is an inspiration to people worldwide.

