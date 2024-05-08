Wednesday Season 2 Begins Filming; Here’s When It Will Release on Netflix

Filming for Season 2 of Wednesday has now begun in Ireland, marking a new and exhilarating chapter for the popular Netflix show. The streaming portal has revealed its full cast for the second season, consisting of both familiar faces and new actors.

Netflix officially announced its blockbuster series renewal on January 6, 2023. In the announcement video for Wednesday season 2, Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams expressed elatedly, “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet. It’s been pure torture. Thank you.” Upon being an instant Tiktok sensation and grossing billions of views online, Tim Burton’s Wednesday became a deadpan IT-girl on its own.

Here’s what we know so far about Wednesday Season 2 cast and crew

Jenna Ortega is leading the cast as Wednesday Addams. The series also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia; Luis Guzmán as Gomez; Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley; Emma Myers as Enid; Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Ritchie Santiago. Furthermore Moosa Mostafa, Joy Sunday, Victor Dorobantu, Hunter Doohan, and Georgie Farmer will also be returning to the Nevermore Academy in Wednesday season 2.

Fred Armisen and Jamie McShane are among those who make guest appearances in the series. Emmy-winning actor Steve Buscemi is also set to be a part of the Addams family show. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

One notable absence from the lineup was Percy Hynes White who played Xavier Thorpe in the first season. In 2023 there were allegations of sexual assault on his social media accounts which led to controversy surrounding him that perhaps ensured he would not feature in this upcoming season.

Advertisement

Likely to release in 2025, Tim Burton and Jenna Ortega to produce Netflix's Wednesday Season 2

Creators Al Gough and Miles Millar anticipate a lot of fun throughout their next installment promising an engrossing journey through Nevermore Academy by Addams family members. Right after debut Netflix's Wednesday became one of the most popular streaming shows and was met with critical acclaim and many awards nominations including 12 Emmy nominations out of which it won 4 awards.

Behind the scenes, Gough, Millar and Tim Burton are executive producers overseeing the production in line with their vision. Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, Tommy Harper and Meredith Averill co-produce it. Additionally, Jenna Ortega will be a producer for Season 2. It is MGM Television that is a driving force behind Wednesday’s intriguing universe. The second coming of Wednesday is reportedly blessing the screens in early 2025.

ALSO READ: Why Did Netflix Delay Release Of Jenna Ortega's Miller's Girl? Find Out