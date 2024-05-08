Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news for quite some time. The show manages to grab eyeballs every now and then. A couple of months ago, the makers roped in actress Monaz Mevawala as the new Roshan after actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal left the show citing major issues with the production house.

In a chat with Bombay Times, Monaz opened up about replacing Jennifer, work experience with other actors, and more. She revealed that she was never nervous about comparisons with Bansiwal.

Monaz Mevawala on not facing pressure replacing Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

Monaz who stepped into the shoes of Jennifer mentioned that she wasn't nervous thinking about the pressure of replacing the previous actor.

She revealed that the reason why she signed the show was not because it was a big show, but because the character offered to her was a full package which drove her closer to the project. She added that she never thought about her comparisons with Jennifer as both of them played the role differently.

Take a look at a glimpse of Monaz Mevawala as Roshan in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

She agreed that the role they played could be the same but she is doing the act differently and was never anxious or nervous due to the same. She rather focused on thinking about how she could perform the part better.

Monaz Mevawala on not being affected by allegations against TMKOC makers

Before Monaz joined the show Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal had made serious allegations against the makers of the show. Many other actors like Monika Bhadoriya, Priya Ahuja Rajda, and Shailesh Lodha have also talked about the ordeal they faced on the sets of the show.

When asked if she was apprehensive about taking up the show, considering the allegations against the makers, Monaz stated that she believes in not judging people with other person's experiences. She mentioned not being apprehensive and talking up the show because her interaction with the makers was quite cordial.

Monaz Mevawala on pressure to play Roshan

Monaz shared that she experienced some pressure, which she found beneficial as it motivated her to find creative ways to bring the character to life in a way that resonates with the audience.

She emphasized the importance of having healthy pressure to prevent becoming stagnant and overconfident. Monaz also mentioned that she is continuously learning and evolving.

Monaz Mevawala on fans' love

Monaz stated that around 80% of the audience has accepted her as the new Roshan and has showered a lot of love on her. She added being blessed and grateful to receive that amount of love.

About the remaining 20% of people who haven't accepted her yet, Monaz said that those 20% of people are so used to seeing one particular face in a character that they aren't ready to accept any changes, even if the actor who replaced the previous actor is brilliant at work.

Monaz added that she enjoys working with Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar and Amit Bhatt among others. She revealed that she had worked with a couple of people from the cast in the past.

