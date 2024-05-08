The actress who plays Abigail Carlson on HBO's Big Little Lies recently shared some advice from her onscreen mom, Reese Witherspoon. Kathryn Newton thanked everyone for the time she had with castmates and pledged to lead by example in the future. As speculation brews about a potential third season of Big Little Lies, Newton stays mum, echoing Nicole Kidman's hint at another instalment.

Onscreen mom Reese Witherspoon gives Kathryn Newton some "good advice"

The Abigail star, 27, told PEOPLE about a helpful tip Witherspoon once gave her on set at City Year Los Angeles' 13th Annual Spring Break event on Saturday, May 4.

They previously worked together on HBO's hit limited series Big Little Lies, where Newton played Abigail Carlson (the daughter of Witherspoon's Madeline Mackenzie).

"She said 'Always say hi first.' You know when you see somebody at a party that you maybe went to high school with, just go say hi," Newton recalled of Witherspoon's advice. "You break the ice."

As far as her castmates have been concerned, Newton noted that she has been "very lucky" so far. 'Everyone I've worked with has left a positive impression on me and encourages me to do the same in the future,' she said. "Just lead by example."

Newton was also asked about a possible third season of Big Little Lies during her time, to which she replied, "My lips are sealed."

Nicole Kidman appeared to confirm a follow-up installment to the limited series in a clip shared by DeuxMoi in November. It scored eight Emmys during its two-season run which she reflected on in the clip.

She recalled how the show Big Little Lies came into her life just when she was contemplating retirement. Producing the show with Reese Witherspoon, Kidman credited viewers for its success. In a lighthearted tone she hinted at a third season, saying, "Just FYI, we'll be bringing you one."

What about Big Little Lies season 3?

It's a no-brainer for the main cast with Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz expressing interest in reprising their roles. Harper's Bazaar interviewed Woodley about exploring the characters' lives now that the show's "children" have grown up.

Besides Big Little Lies, Newton has appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Lisa Frankenstein, and Abigail which also starred Dan Stevens, Kevin Durand, and Angus Cloud.

"I had Abigail come out, Dan Stevens released Godzilla and Kevin Durand released Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes just before that. And I had Lisa Frankenstein. So we've all been going to each other's premieres, and now we just need another premiere so that we can keep this train going," she joked with PEOPLE over the weekend. “It's just that I want to keep attending the movie premieres of my castmates."

