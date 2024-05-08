Keith Urban Raves About Taylor Swift's 'Extraordinary' Talent, His Ariana Grande 'Obsession' Ahead Of Vegas Residency

Keith Urban is a fanboy through and through!

The country singer, 56, who spoke to People after announcing his Las Vegas residency, reiterated that he has long been a Swiftie; however, he's just run out of appropriate adjectives to describe the Blank Space singer's immense talent. Gushing about the songstress’ latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, Urban told the outlet that her songwriting is nothing less than “extraordinary” and “she's such a great, great writer. So this new album is just more proof of that in really great ways.”

Not only is Urban a Swiftie, but he is also a huge fan of Ariana Grande, as he revealed in the same conversation with the publication above. The One Too Many singer, equating Grande’s latest single, We Can't Be Friends, to drugs, said, “I don't know what is going on with that song, but I cannot stop playing it. It's like audible heroin. I have to have another hit. I play that thing over and over and over.”

'She Doesn't Sound Like Anyone' - Keith Urban about Ariana Grande

Serendipitously for Urban, the singer had the opportunity to watch Ariana's We Can't Be Friends live at the Met Gala on May 6, which he attended alongside his wife, Nicole Kidman. The duo, at the event, looked evergreen as ever in coordinated black and white Balenciaga ensembles.

Heaping praise on Ariana, Urban told People he's always liked her because she doesn't sound like anyone else.

"It's like Taylor. I like singers that you know their voice immediately, and there’s a lot of other singers that sound like them, but they don't sound like anyone,” he added.

Additionally, per Urban, the Thank You, Next singer is a phenomenal writer and producer.

About Keith Urban’s ‘High’ residency

Four-time Grammy winner Keith Urban will return to Sin City for 10 shows at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas for his High in Vegas residency. Per Billboard, the concerts will take place between October 4 and 12 this year and February 14 and 22 in 2025.

With classic Urban songs like Blue Ain't Your Color and Somebody Like You, the singer is also expected to include his new tracks like Straight Line and Go Home WU in his set.

Urban’s forthcoming Vegas residency will not be his first such rodeo, as he's previously entertained the crowd by performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2020-2021 and at Zappos Theater, now called the Bakkt Theater, in 2022.

Tickets for Urban’s aforementioned residency go on sale to the public starting May 10 at 10 a.m. PT.