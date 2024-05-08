Monaz Mevawalla is currently playing the role of Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi in the beloved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after the exit of Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Monaz praised co-actor Dilip Joshi, admiring his presence and describing it as captivating. She shared her work experience with veteran actor Dilip Joshi, known for his role as Jethalal on the show.

Monaz Mevawalla praises Dilip Joshi

Speaking about Dilip Joshi, the actress stated, “The best part about Dilip Joshi is he knows each and every character of the show. He has inputs for everyone and they are so good and funny. He builds everyone’s character.”

She mentioned that Dilip Joshi isn't only concerned about his own character but also about others. He improvises for them too. His presence is all-encompassing, and he's known for being very humorous, witty, and kind-hearted.

Reflecting on her past collaborations with the Taarak Mehta veterans, Monaz reminisced about her previous work with Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, and Amit Bhatt. She remarked, "Working alongside Dilip ji and Mandar has been enriching. I've had the pleasure of working with both of them before."

She continued, “With Mandar, I was part of a play long ago, and similarly, I've also worked with Dilip ji in the past. During our scenes together, we often improvise, leading to moments of genuine humor and laughter.”

She revealed that she had the chance to work with Champak Chacha (Amit Bhatt) as well in the past. It feels as though she's known them for quite some time, and there's a sense of comforting familiarity in their interactions.

Monaz Mevawalla expresses joy and gratitude

Monaz Mevawalla expressed joy at being embraced as Roshan in the show, stating, "I am really very happy that audiences have accepted me as Roshan. I work everyday on the character and learn something. I’m very thankful to Asit Modi for giving me my comeback.”

She expressed that she had been eagerly anticipating a comeback opportunity like this. She felt overwhelmed with gratitude, thankful to the universe, God, and her producer.

