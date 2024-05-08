Thug Life: THIS actor likely to replace Jayam Ravi in Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam film

With actor Dulquer Salmaan exiting the highly-anticipated film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam actor Silambarasan TR was roped in to replace the actor. Now, it seems that Jayam Ravi’s character from the movie has also been re-casted.

According to reports, Oh My Kadavule and Por Thozhil fame Ashok Selvan is all set to replace the role initially meant for Jayam Ravi. This casting change brings fresh talent to Mani Ratnam's filmography, as it will be his first collaboration with the iconic director.

Ashok Selvan to replace Jayam Ravi in Thug Life?

Previously, Jayam Ravi and Dulquer Salmaan were cast for key roles in the movie, along with the major buzz about sharing the screen with Kamal Haasan. However, due to the recent election campaigns of the actor, both DQ and Ravi had to step out of the project owing to a date clash with their other projects.

The official announcement of Silambarasan TR being cast in the film was made through a promo video released on May 8th, 2024. In the video, the actor showcased a fresh appearance, hinting at the possibility of him portraying a Border Patrol officer. On the other hand, the confirmation regarding Ashok Selvan's casting remains uncertain and is likely to be disclosed at a later date. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More about Thug Life

Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role is directed by Mani Ratnam, marking their second collaboration since their cult classic film Nayakan. The movie co-written by Haasan and Ratnam features an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Silambarasan TR, Abhirami, Nassar, Joju George, Gautham Karthik, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and many more in key roles.

Advertisement

The movie is said to showcase the Vikram actor in three different roles, as per the rumors. A promotional video, which was released a few months ago, already gives a glimpse of the movie. This film is a significant milestone for the actor, being his 234th cinematic venture. Additionally, AR Rahman has been brought on board to handle the musical tracks and scores.

With the Anbariv duo once again joining hands with Haasan, the film also has the camera expertise of Ravi K Chandran and the editing skills of Sreekar Prasad.

ALSO READ: IT'S OFFICIAL: Silambarasan TR is the 'new Thug' in Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life; exudes swag in introduction video