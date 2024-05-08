'This Was Actually A Purse': Camila Cabello Reveals How Her Ice Clutch From Met Gala 2024 Came To Be
Camila Cabello managed to make heads turn with her Ice Clutch at Met Gala 2024. The singer has now opened up about the viral clutch. Read ahead to learn more about how it came to be.
Camila Cabello has always wowed people with her fashion sense. She has been one of those people who has experimented with her looks on red carpets.
She made headlines when she appeared at the Met Gala as she carried a clutch made of a block of ice with a rose in it. She revealed to Entertainment Tonight that it was originally a purse.
Camila Cabello on her clutch made from ice
The Crying In The Club singer told the outlet, “This was actually a purse,” adding, “and then in the time from the line to now, it has become a clutch."
The songstress wore an exquisite gown, embellished with 250,000 crystals. She posted pics of her Met look along with the ice clutch. She posted the clutch’s picture on her story and wrote, “also this is how my bag came out of the freezer.”
Cabello explained in the story that the chain melted and turned into a clutch by the time she appeared on the green carpet. Cabello added, “Everything’s fleeting.” The singer also posted another story, that consisted of the ice clutch's picture from stylist, Jared Ellner's Instagram account. She captioned it, "brrrrrrrrrr."
Under the Senorita singer's Instagram post, many of her fans were concerned about her hand. A fan asked, “is your hand doing okay??” Her other fans found the purse’s idea very creative calling it “Iconic.”
Camila Cabello talks about her cold hands
When Cabello walked the green carpet of the Met Gala, she spoke to E! News about her hands being very cold by carrying the clutch. She mentioned that she couldn't feel her hands.
The singer added, “When I leave, I'll just have a rose." Her out-of-the-box creative tweak was liked by many of her fans and it also went with the theme of this year's Met Gala.
The songstress is all geared up for her upcoming album titled, C, XOXO. The album will drop on June 28.
