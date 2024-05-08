Stray Kids' Changbin says Chris Hemsworth is a true Thor; shares how Marvel star lifted him at Met Gala 2024

Stray Kids, the sensational boy band, walked the Met Gala 2024 green carpet on May 6, and created history. They became the first K-pop group to ever walk the Met Gala red carpet. But that’s not all.

Changbin of Stray Kids had the chance to create a memorable moment with none other than ‘Thor’ Chris Hemsworth. Changbin shared with fans later, that the Marver star had lifted him up quite easily.

The news of Stray Kids walking the Met Gala red carpet was a moment to go down in history books as they became the first K-pop group to attend the glorious event. Fans were over the moon after knowing Stray Kids would be present at the Met Gala.

Fans were hoping to get special interactions between Stray Kids and other stars, especially Bang Chan and his old friend Ryan Reynolds. However, Ryan Reynolds skipped the gala this year but no worries another Marvel star made the night special for one of the Stray Kids.

After the Met Gala, Changbin took to his Bubble (JYP fan and idol app) and shared that he had an unforgettable interaction with Thor aka Chris Hemsworth. Noting the same, Changbin revealed that Chris Hemsworth is really Thor as he lifted him easily. Complementing Chris, the Stray Kids rapper said he is really tall and huge.

Changbin felt that the whole experience was incredible and precious and added ‘It wasn’t a dream’. He shared that he felt like he became the most successful fan put there after living through that precious experience.

Changbin further expressed his gratitude and said that it was all possible because he was ‘Changbin of Stray Kids.’ He further thanked his fans ‘Thank you Stray Kids and STAYs’. Bang Chan confirmed in an interview that they did meet Chris Hemsworth at the Met among other noted personalities.

Stray Kids’ future activities

Stray Kids is gearing up to release their digital single Lose My Breath with American singer Charlie Puth on May 10, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9: 30 AM IST). Meanwhile, Stray Kids attended the Met Gala in custom-tailored ensembles by Tommy Hilfiger.

