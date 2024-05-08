Duplicate turns 26: Did you know Shah Rukh Khan-led film made Karan Johar and Farah Khan BFFs?

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's starrer Duplicate is celebrating its 26th anniversary, and the movie holds a special place in the hearts of fans and cinema lovers till date. Interestingly, the movie also helped to create and forge some special bonds in the industry that are celebrated till date.

To commemorate the milestone, the duo, Karan Johar and Farah Khan, took a trip down memory lane and revealed how they became best friends while filming.

Karan Johar and Farah Khan became BFFS during filming of Duplicate

For those unaware, Karan Johar and Farah Khan served as the assistant director and choreographer for Shah Rukh Khan's Duplicate: Taking to Instagram stories, Karan Johar re-shared the Duplicate movie poster and tagged Farah Khan. He wrote, "SRK put all his jigra into the part! Have so many memories of the shoot of this film! Farah Khan do you remember the 20 lens."

To which Farah Khan responded by re-sharing the poster on her IG stories, "Oh my godd!! best songs best times, Karan Johar, we actually became best friends here.. n it was the 20 mm lens that never came."

Check out Karan Johar and Farah Khan's post here:

More about Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's Duplicate

Shah Rukh Khan's Duplicate is regarded as one of the cult comedies of the 1990s. The film marked Farah Khan and Karan Johar's partnership, as well as the actor's dual role. Karan Johar co-produced and assisted Duplicate with his father, Yash Johar. The former was also acknowledged as a costume designer for the picture. Farah, who began her career as a choreographer, also appeared in the comedic action thriller.

The plot revolves around a chef who is falsely accused of being a gangster. Shah Rukh also played an adversary in the Mahesh Bhatt film. Juhi Chawla, Sonali Bendre, Farida Jalal, Gulshan Grover, and Mohnish Behl also played key roles.

The trio comprising Shah Rukh, Karan and Farah have collaborated in many iconic films. Their other works include - Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name is Khan.

