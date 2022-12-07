10 Ways to Deal with an Ignoring Virgo Man

When it comes to expressing their feelings, some guys can be quite reserved and closed off. It can almost feel like they are pulling away from you, leaving you to wonder if he is genuinely interested in you. Therefore, when dealing with the stupidity of a Virgo man, remember to maintain your composure. Never show too much emotion because then he would feel justified in ignoring you and moving on from you. To ensure that everything goes smoothly, keep in mind these suggestions on how to respond when a Virgo man ignores you.

Maturity will grab a Virgo man's attention. Don't be overly attached. He might be trying to convey to you with his ignorance that he needs some time to collect his thoughts. Show him that you are understanding and that you possess the Wife Material Signs.

2. Reassemble your thoughts

These guys always seem to have an explanation for why they can't give you the kind of time they used to. So, try not to get too worked up. After everything that has happened, take advantage of the silence to calm yourself so you can approach the issue with clarity.

3. Avoid Blocking Him

Most girls become upset and leave when they are ignored. Instead, demonstrate your maturity by engaging him in conversation. By blocking him on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms, you're essentially telling him that you want him. A Virgo is a rational man; thus he won't stay if it's not wanted.

4. Never text him in a furious mood

Calling or texting him abusively will cause him to immediately end the call or block you. This is definitely not what you want.

5. Never plead with him to return

You can demonstrate to a Virgo man that you have the signs of a clingy mate by pleading with him to return to you through drastic methods. Who wants to be with a girl like that? Hence avoid such an approach.