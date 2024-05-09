Stray Kids all set to make comeback on July 19; 8 months since their last EP ROCK-STAR

On May 9 KST, media outlets announced that Stray Kids have set the date for their first comeback of 2024 in their home country for July 19. Stray Kids, who debuted in 2018, have gained huge popularity thanks to their amazing vocals and mesmerizing performances. Fans have been eagerly waiting for their return, and this confirmed announcement brings some hope for them.

Stray Kids all set for July comeback

Stray Kids have locked in July 19 for their long-awaited return to the domestic music scene, marking their first album release in about 8 months since 樂-STAR (ROCK-STAR) dropped in November last year. Before their big summer comeback, they're treating fans to a collaboration single titled Lose My Breath (Feat. Charlie Puth), which is set to drop this week on May 10 at 12 AM EST.

As one of the leading groups in the 4th generation of K-pop, Stray Kids' comeback is eagerly awaited by fans worldwide. Adding to the excitement, earlier this week, the group made a stunning debut at the Met Gala 2024, showcasing their style in Tommy Hilfiger attire.

More about Stray Kids

Stray Kids was brought together by JYP Entertainment in 2017, and in 2018, the group officially debuted with nine members. Following Kim Woojin's departure in 2019, Stray Kids continued as an eight-member boy band.

The lineup includes Bangchan, who serves as the leader, producer, dancer, and vocalist. Lee Know takes on the role of main dancer and vocalist, while Changbin is the main rapper and producer. Hyunjin showcases his skills as the main dancer and rapper, with Han contributing as the main rapper, vocalist, and producer. Felix handles main dancer and rapper duties, Seungmin shines as the main vocalist, and I.N rounds out the lineup as a vocalist.

Stray Kids' music blends elements of K-pop, hip hop, electronic, and rock, with the group dubbing their sound as the Stray Kids genre. They've earned the title of a self-producing idol group due to their active involvement in songwriting, composing, and occasionally arranging their tracks.

Their discography has evolved with unique flavors, with tracks like God's Menu introducing a distinctive "mala taste genre" since 2020, and their album Noeasy drawing inspiration from the label of noise music.

